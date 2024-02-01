Job summary

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth mindset and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Retail HSSE Advisor is a member of the Operations HSSE Team and provides day-to-day retail HSSE support to ARCO and ARCO ampm retail stores in an assigned geographic area (including Sacramento & San Francisco, CA, Seattle, WA, and Portland & Eugene, OR). The role is accountable for the delivery of key HSSE programs including general training and coaching, safety inspection programs, and field self-verification. The HSSE Advisor is accountable for managing emergency response and incident notification. This role engages directly with retail store operators, other field-based staff and serves as the direct link between stores and the HSSE Team. The ideal candidate will be home-based in the Sacramento, San Francisco, or Seattle area.



Job Description:

Job Duties

Field presence at retail stores to implement and support programs for personal safety, operational security, and regulatory compliance.

Provide behavior-based coaching, training, mentoring to Store leadership

Collaborate with HSSE Team to provide store-level insights during the development of new HSSE programs

Work with Operations teams to identify opportunity stores & provide tailored coaching plans to address needs

Conduct safety walks and aid stores as needed in reaching compliance

Respond to store-level incidents and participate in incident investigations – emergency response Subject Matter Expert

Support overall HSSE programs regionally and complete self-verification of barrier strength ​

Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

3 years relevant work experience in a retail setting or in HSSE

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience coaching, mentoring, influencing

Demonstrated experience in performance improvement and change management

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups ​

Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license

Local travel required (up to 50%)

Must be willing to travel overnight as needed

How much do we pay?

The base salary $67,000-$124,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



