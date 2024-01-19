This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.The purpose and scope the HSSE Advisor role, is supporting the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business and the Country Organisation on HSSE relevant topics to deliver safety through compliance and conformance to underpin bp’s beliefs, “Who we Are” and “Safety Leadership Principles”.Continuous drive to enhance processes is an important part of this role. This requires making use of the available IT systems and influencing the team members and partners to support the change.An interest and passion for people, safety, management systems and continuous improvement is prerequisite to succeed.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

HSSE Advisor

As we are an international team, kindly provide your resume in English.

In this role You will:

Support Control of Work (CoW) and Contractor Safety Agenda in M&C (Mobility & Convenience) Austria. This requires a close cooperation with the relevant colleagues, Maintenance and Construction Team. The support includes CoW site visits, contractor accreditation and continuously improve and update existing local process.

Act as key contact for Office Safety which includes topics of Security/Cyber Security, be a contact for European Property Management, assist in the activities of the SFK (Sicherheitsfachkraft) and AMED (Arbeitsmediziner), own the Office Guide. Action as contact for the bp Health Workplace tool and for the GDP 3.7 Driving Safety Standard as well as for the training set up in bp’s learning platform.

Own the local Crisis and Continuity Management and Business Continuity Plan. Work closely with partners to maintain the plan reviewed, organize an annual exercise and support the business in the Business Impact Analysis. Be the administrator for people application Send Word Now (SWN).

Handle Entity Risk Management and risk assessment tool (RAT). Participate in M&C EU Risk Community of Practice. Prepare the annual Entity Risk review and cooperate with the M&C Austria Self - Verification Tag to reflect outputs.

Manage GDP 3.6 Environmental reporting and coordinate the data request for GDP 3.6 data reporting for M&C Austria.

Organize the OMS (Operating Management System) database, collaborate closely with the business to keep the database up to date and provide support in defining and developing OMS documents.

Be the main contact for OMS 7.1 (regulatory compliance). Ensure that Compliance Task Manager (CTM) database is refreshed and overdue are tracked. Act as single point of contact for Legal Compliance consultancy.

Provide assistance and guidance in incident investigation, reporting of monthly numbers and support of the IRIS application (Incident Recording Investigation System). Review IRIS regularly and track and prepare information on open action management.

Manage the Dangerous Good Safety Advisor contract for Austria, participation in the Transport Fachverbands-Sitzungen (Transport Logistic and Driver Handbook). Handle the interface of the road transport aspect between 2T - Contractor - M&C Austria.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or Health and safety certification/qualification

SFK – Sicherheitsfachkraft (ASchG - Arbeitnehmerinnenschutzgesetz) is an advantage

HSSE background is preferred

Fluent English and German language knowledge

Inclusive and diverse thinking

Being a team-player

Analytical and solution oriented thinking

Passion for (safety) management systems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package: a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is min €4800, with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Two days working from home per week

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Incident investigation and learning, Influencing, Management Reporting, Procedures and practices, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership



