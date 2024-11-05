This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for HSSE Advisor who will ensure accident-free operations in manufacturing customer fulfilment operations, identify risks and develop short to long term mitigation plans to manage these risks. Provide expertise, coaching and influence to get the relevant actions related with HSSE completed in a timely manner.

Develop the capability of the team to reach an accident-free operation and HSSE performance is improved continuously.

As a member of the Envelope SC HSSE Network, contributing to the development and delivery of the Envelope SC HSSE plans and programmes.

Work Location is Gemlik/Turkey

In this role you will (be):

Ensuring HSSE policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the Plant and CF managers.

Meet BP requirements in implementing OMS, actions are closed out from OMS risk reviews, OMS gap assessments, audits, RCA investigations, and Peer Reviews, etc.

Proactively influencing the Plant and CF manager to ensure their compliance with all applicable HSSE legislation & BP requirements, and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood.

Coaching the Plant and CF Leadership Team to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSSE accountabilities, and to provide leadership to their staff on HSSE.

Delivering appropriate training sessions within the Plant to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSSE accountabilities

Ensuring HSSE risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to operational activities in Manufacturing & CF operations, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks.

Ensuring the Plant & CF Managers implement the HSSE systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSSE policies and practices

Ensuring relevant HSSE workforce communications and awareness programmes (e.g. Driving Safety) are delivered

Leading key HSSE processes in the Plant, including Risk Assessment, Incident Classification, Notification and Investigation, to meet regulatory and BP requirements

Act as CoW Authority to ensure full implementation of BP requirements in Gemlik Plant & Bursa Warehouse

Coaching line management to ensure conformance with external Q and HSE management system standards, such as ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001, TS 16949.

Ensuring that the expertise necessary to effectively mitigate risk is identified and requested

Manage and control waste water treatment unit in Gemlik Plant to ensure legal requirements.

Manage and control waste disposal activities in Gemlik Plant to ensure local waste regulation and procedures are met.

Support Gemlik plant HSSE Council, contribute monthly meetings and follow up actions.

Manage and support Environmental and OSHA consultancy activities.

Act as Field Inspection Site Tag, develop yearly based FI Plans and ensure tracking of FIs monthly based.

Support MoC activities and advise if necessary

Follow up all legal requirements and assure compliance

Coordination of HSSE related trainings and exercises

Develop short & long term plans to achieve accident free operations.

Reporting and tracking of HSSE KPIs and performance improvement measures are recommended to Plant Manager.

Represent Tuca GSC in in the relevant HSSE managers when TUCA GSC Director, Gemlik Plant Manager and CF manager are not available.

Evaluate the SOCs, yellow card entries and coordinate the selection of winners

Develop trend analysis on the SOCs and incidents to define mitigating actions and strategies

On a regular basis make Warehouse visits to define the risks in the warehouse and report progress in actions closure to logistics and CF Managers,

Visit Barge & motorboat on a regular basis to identify the key risks and together with Logistics manager follow-up actions,

Follow up 3PL’s compliance to DSS closely and help logistics manager to mitigate risks,

Attend Warehouse, Marine safety time outs and DSS checks, and training sessions together with the logistics team,

Attend CAP each CAP Audit with the related contract manager and follow up actions,

Contributing to the development of the Envelope SC HSSE plan to ensure delivery of the GSC HSSE Plan within country Manufacturing and Customer Fulfilment Operations, and ensuring BP and SPU requirements are met.

Organise Peer Reviews for Engineering project activities including with local and regional authorities.

Educational background:

University degree (or the equivalent in work experience), preferably in a technical discipline such as Engineering,

Formal HSSE qualification (eg Nebosh Diploma) desirable

Local HSSE formal qualification (preferably a registered HSSE Expert with minimum C Class registration) desirable

Experience

Experience in HSSE role(s) or Operational roles with substantial HSSE accountabilities

Understanding and experience of HSSE within an international brand marketing business environment

Understanding and knowledge of the external competitive environment

Generalist HSSE background and experience

Ability and track record of engaging at operational, supervisory and management levels of the organisation.

The other skillset:

Effective influencing, communication and engagement skills across a diverse set of stakeholders within SC environment

Commercial understanding and business acumen

Problem solving skills which deliver both imaginative and pragmatic solutions to complex problems.

Self-starter with high levels of motivation and energy: Strong delivery focus and edge

Organized and disciplined to plan the required works in advance and deliver actions on time.



Travel Requirement

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.