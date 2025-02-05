HSSE Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About the role

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid balanced aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.

Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.



This role sits within the Global HSSE team that centrally supports the four regions, taking into consideration the scale of each site and the risks that need to be mitigated. Within each Region there are local HSSE advisors, that work closely with the central HSSE team.



The Global HSSE team are the link between Group HSE&C and the frontline regional teams, providing the strategic direction and tools to delivery safe, reliable and compliant operations.

What you will deliver!!

Within the Global HSSE Team, the HSSE Advisors role is accountable for developing and implementing the Global HSSE agenda in line with the business and Group HSE&C strategy to assist delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations. This includes:

• Relationship management: Group HSE&C subject matter authorities and Regional HSSE advisors

• Governance: Lead development of HSSE metric insights for key governance meetings. Ability to analyse large data sets and summarise key trends and themes and present/ communicate these in a clear and engaging manner. Produce monthly reports. Monitor performance metrics.

• Prioritisation: Evaluate group requirements and work with key customers (frontline air bp through to other bp businesses) to build fit for purpose mentorship/process/training to allow frontline to deliver simply and optimally

• Incident management: Develop insights from investigations and build global site based learning materials and training

• Coordination: Key global meetings including quarterly leadership governance and HSSE network meetings. Own the oversight of office safety management.

• Regulatory compliance: Implement new digital process across global business and lead verification

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in science/engineering/HSSE related Technical team

Desirable to have NEBOSH certificate or equivalent

Experience :

• Experience in HSSE&Q/operations/engineering roles

• Good communication, time management, people management, mentor/training and team working skills

• Experience of working as part of a team to deliver key HSSE initiative/projects

• Good networking and influencing skills, as well as ability to incorporated feedback from the frontline

• Self starter and ability to prioritise workload based on risk

• Desirable to have HSSE training and/investigation experience

• Desirable but not vital to have experience & knowledge of distributed businesses and/or the Aviation Industry

Skills & Proficiencies:



Desirable to have some of the following technical skills:

Operational safety

Regulatory compliance

Incident Investigation and Learning Insights

HSSE audit experience

Data analytics, communications, training and HSSE background

You will work with :

This role sits within the Global HSSE team that centrally supports the four regions, taking into consideration the scale of each site and the risks that need to be mitigated. Within each Region there are local HSSE advisors, that work closely with the central HSSE team.

The Global HSSE team are the liaison Group HSE&C and the frontline regional teams, providing the strategic direction and tools to delivery safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Our team is collaborative, fast paced and exciting to work with. We are open to new insights and ways of working to help us continually improve.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.