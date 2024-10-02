This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Purpose of role

The HSSE Advisor WA (Plant) will report directly to the HSSE Manager (ANZ) and will have a dotted reporting line to the Plant Manager (Fremantle). The role is required to work with the Plant Manager and the Plant management team to embed BP Lubricants HSSE required systems.

This role is the subject matter expert in HSSE and provides HSSE advice, guidance and assurance to the plant and plant management team. Additionally, the role assists in providing HSSE guidance in managing work place changes including engineering, construction practices and Third party HSSE practices.

The role will be part of the plant team and embed BP HSSE, OMS, State and National legislative requirements in the plant to ensure compliance and best practice is embedded.

Key Accountabilities

Provide HSSE advice, data, assurance, and assistance to the Fremantle plant.

Liaise with broader BP HSSE stakeholders to ensure alignment to BP HSSE practices, plans and policies.

Develop and review HSSE Training Plan for the Fremantle team Deliver training (where applicable, e.g. incident reporting- IRIS, induction, incident management, oil spill response etc)

Provides assistance to the plant by supporting risk assessments, reviewing, providing input and assisting the team to implement and evaluate corrective actions to mitigate risks

Implement Control of work programs, C&CM program- including updating Site emergency response plan

Deliver regular HSSE communications & messages to business (e.g. weekly Mailbag (including Safety Observation Conversation (SOC) sharing and recognition), Yammer, Castrol Connect, annual conference presentation.

Ensure compliance with BP Accredited Contractor Program (ACP), ensure the contractor database includes current contractor information and perform key liaison role with the Contractor Accountable Managers (CAMs)

Coach and support line management to fulfil their HSSE accountabilities

Comply with all HSSE directions from your cluster ANZ HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Ensure Oil Spill response plan and emergency response plan is implemented and communicated through toolbox talks, team meetings and workshops

Essential Skills and Experience

HSSE tertiary qualification: University qualification or industry equivalent desired

5+ years of HSSE experience, working in manufacturing, construction, or high risk in an HSSE role

Demonstrable experience in implementing HSSE plans, programs and systems

Exposure to working with HSSE systems- preferably AS4801 or Self Insurance

Incident investigation qualification and experience

Behavioural/People-based Safety experience, including coaching on behavioural-based conversations (SOCs)

Excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills (including data presentation and Microsoft Office applications)

Training and coaching experience

Good facilitation skills conducting HSSE workshops, toolbox talks

Demonstrated experience working with Senior Leadership teams

Good working knowledge of approaches to HSSE laws, regulations and government processes

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



