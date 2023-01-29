HSSE Advisor - bp pulse ANZ

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



The HSE&C Advisor – bp pulse ANZ is a member of the bp pulse HSE&C team and is responsible for delivering a variety of programs in support of HSE&C and OMS into the local Execution and Operations teams. The HSE&C advisor role will provide generalist advice on a selection of safety critical processes and procedures and verify their efficiency. The HSE&C advisor will be the SME (Subject Matter Expert) for some of those processes/procedures across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).



The Opportunity

Drives Safety and Compliance and provides HSE&C input and advice into Project Execution and Operation within the bp pulse cluster/country organisation; carry out project HSSE assurance activities and manage day to day HSSE queries.

Responsible for the management of the HSSE elements of the contractor management and oversight framework

Work with the bp pulse HSE&C manager to determine which Safety processes/procedures they will be responsible for within their Region.

Monitor interpretation and application of relevant BP Group requirements

Provide accurate and timely guidance to personnel on applicable health and safety rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance/conformance

Maintain a behavioral based safety program (e.g. Safety Leadership Principles in Action)

Manage and create safety and health policies/programs

Serve as interface into area of responsibility between bp pulse and Mobility & convenience (M&C).

Support the bp pulse HSE&C Manager Europe and other HSE&C team members during periods of high workload (e.g. incidents, crisis response)

Is responsible for auditing, reviewing and if necessary, coaching to ensure full compliance to safety processes and procedures.

Participates in trade association meetings as approved.

Robust administration of all activities as described in OMS including the reporting and recording of incidents and investigations.

Participates in or leads incident investigations and ensures proper reporting, communication, and implementation of outcomes and lessons learned.

University degree in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.

Minimum 5 years of relevant HSE&C or construction experience

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience influencing and working directly with contractors

Experience advising on safety at maintenance/construction sites

Knowledge of construction methods and practices; federal, state, and local safety and environmental law and regulation.

Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and commitment

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives

Agile experience beneficial