HSSE & Compliance Advisor

The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The HSSE&C Advisor is a member of the HSSE Team and provides day-to-day HSSE&C support within an assigned region. The role is accountable for the design and delivery of key Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental programs including HSSE&C training and coaching, inspection programs, and regulatory compliance. This role is responsible for key compliance programs including NOV management, testing and inspection programs, alarm management, agency engagement and project support. The HSSE&C Advisor is accountable for managing emergency response and incident notification. This role engages directly with retail store operators, assets, real estate stakeholders & other field-based staff. The role serves as the direct link between retail sites, regulatory agencies, and the HSSE Team. This is a home office, field-based position.



HSSE field presence at retail stores to implement and support programs for personal safety, operational security, and regulatory compliance.

Fuel System Technical SME

Proactively develop and maintain working relationships with applicable regulators and contractors.

Manage compliance testing program: manage testing contractors, review test results, manage repairs/retests.

Support Regulatory Applicability program

Resolve NOVs, including managing necessary testing, repairs, agency inspections, negotiations, and formal closure of violations.

Contribute to contractor safety by participating in contractor safety meetings & pre-construction meetings, promoting near miss reporting, and conducting safety audits.

Respond to store-level incidents and participate in incident investigations – emergency response Subject Matter Expert (SME)

Act as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for HSE regulations in all operating regions

Collaborate with Real Estate Team and Construction Project Managers to prepare for retail sites coming into network (conversions and new construction)

Support OMS implementation and conformance

Manage relationships with contractors overseeing alarm management, inspections, and permit management)

Coordinate regularly with Retail Engineering Advisor and Expert Technologist around minimum standards.

Support OMS regionally and complete self-verification of barrier strengths

​Bachelor’s Degree required

5 years of relevant business experience in a retail setting or in HSSE

Knowledge of regional HSE regulations

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities.

Experience conducting HSSE audits preferred

Ability to master technical requirements to quickly to become a Subject Matter Expert

Experience managing third-party relationships, including contractors and regulators

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups

Ability to develop and implement HSSE&C processes.

Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model

Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives ​

