HSSE Executive

Key Accountabilities:

OMS 2.2 People & Competence

Plan for yearly training of identified personal base on existing training requirements.

Submit for training request

Ensure training records are up to date.

OMS 2.4 Organizational Learning

Manage learning record and update learning tracker.

Engage identified group for the learning purpose and ensure effectiveness of learning.

OMS 2.5 Working With Contractor

Conduct HSSE induction and ensure record is up to date.

Ensure HSSE Performance Evaluation for all contractors completed as scheduled, follow up and review on monthly basis , manage Compass system.

Issue HSSE performance card to all contractors and record accordingly.

Update in the system ( COMPASS ) for any nonconformance reported by any contractor.

Act as Job Representative to support BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for administrative contracts including security guards.

OMS 3.1 Risk Management

To conduct risk assessment for all the task and operation related using HITRA when requires

To review the HITRA of all the plant operation and logistic, identifying key risks in the operation, and propose improvement programmes and initiatives.

To conduct SLPia as per target given.

OMS 3.5 Security

Issue access card for new staff onboarding.

Issue contractor , visitor card to security and record accordingly.

Issue work order for maintenance purpose for all security guard house facilities.

Issue the seal to security and record accordingly.

Review clocking report and take action as requires.

Conduct security assessment on quarterly basis or as and when requires.

Ensure maintenance of VMS system

OMS 3.6 Environment

To manage scheduled waste generation and disposal record as to comply to Scheduled Waste Regulation 2005.

To manage all the payment and claim process for recycled waste i.e. used drums, used cotton gloves etc.

To do weekly inspection at all scheduled waste storage area identified.

To conduct scheduled waste awareness training to all scheduled waste handler.

To conduct oil water separator monitoring on monthly basis.

To conduct internal audit as per internal audit plan.

OMS 3.7 Transportation

To conduct HSSE induction for the new transporter onboard as per driving safety requirements .

To manage transporter record & update accordingly.

To manage PME driver recruitment process ( interview, induction, training & reward)

To conduct field inspection for PME risk on monthly basis

To review traffic risk with plant once a year

OMS 4.4 Incident Management

Support line management in SLPIA , near miss and incident reporting, ensuring accurate and timely incident notification (including IRIS), then conduct AAR investigations.

To key in all the incidents related finding in IRIS

To conduct investigation as requires

OMS 4.5 Control of Work

To prepare and issue permit as requires ( become AA or IA )

To conduct permit inspection on weekly basis and highlights key issue for improvement. To become primary permit inspector onsite to ensure conformance.

OMS 4.6 Crisis & Continuity Management

To liaise with BOMBA for training and exercise

To support on security controller in case of any emergency.

Improve Emergency Response Plan and facilities for the business as to conform to BP crisis management framework.

OMS 7.1 Regulatory Compliance

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be captured. Act as point of contact for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

OMS 8.2

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in everify and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Administrator scope

Prepare Purchase Order via JDE system and approve by Plant Manager and manage department invoices.

Responsible for provision of PPE to all permanent staff base in PKI

Handle routine office correspondences and whenever required translation of Bahasa letters.

Act as administrator for OMS online at the plant level , ensure updating the procedures and process in OMS online.

Key Requirements:

Minimum 5 years HSSE experience in a manufacturing/operational environment.

Technical degree or formal HSSE qualification.

Registered Safety & Health Officer with DOSH and attended Continuous Educational Program (CEP) with NIOSH are advantageous &

Registered as Scheduled Waste Competent Manager is an advantage.

Experienced and working knowledge of BP policies and standards including , Life Saving Rules, Control of Works and Working With Contactor.

Experienced and working knowledge of local HSSE legislation, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills with proven ability to communicate and influence people at all levels.

Ability to work with others to make real difference

