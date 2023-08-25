This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The HSSE Lead role is to provide advice and support to the Fuel Sales business on Health, Safety, Security and Environment matters and to take direct ownership for the operational implementation of the HSSE strategy and plan.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Key Accountabilities:

Provide centre of expertise and knowledge on environmental, health and safety management within Sales by providing support across business and giving assurance that people and assets are protected against unsafe operations.

Maintain bp's license to operate by assuring compliance, focus, expertise and tools for delivering bp's customer offers, incorporating the commitment to ensure no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.

Ensure full compliance with Group Assurance requirements and effective implementation of BP contractual obligations including the utilisation of bp assets.

Provide professional expertise in specific HSSE disciplines such as site security, risk management, incidents investigation, projects reviews, asset management, contractor management and road safety. In the case of the Distributor network the role extends to supporting the operational integrity of all equipment used in the storage and handling of bp fuels.

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Relevant HSSE Tertiary Qualification

Environmental management/science Degree advantageous

Experience

5-8 years’ experience in HSSE related roles, ideally obtained in the sales operation's environment.

Environmental management experience is advantageous.

Relevant Industry Experience is advantageous.

Skills & Competencies

Interpersonal Skills

Well-developed influencing and communication skills with the ability to inspire and motivate others

Proven ability to successfully introduce new ideas



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



