HSSE Manager

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.



This role will support Castrol Tianjin plant from project final acceptance, production ramp up and normal operations. After enjoyed the successful last part of project journey for local authorities’ acceptance, you will become an important part of normal plant operation.

In this position you will be responsible for providing leadership, advice, support and coaching on HSSE related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant project execution and plant operations; taking accountability for expected HSSE performance, and driving the right safety behaviors amongst contractors, suppliers and plant staff to enable prevention, correction and control of unsafe conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

In this role your contribution is vital in providing expertise to ensure that HSSE risks within Tianjin site are identified, assessed, and optimally managed.

Responsible for daily HSSE management, annual risk review, developing annual HSSE plan, recognizing safe behaviors, continuous improvements to support plant delivering performance goals and sustainable safe, reliable and compliance operations.

As the owner of ISO14001/OSHAS 45001/bp system, embed those systems requirements into plant procedures/WI/practices, to assess, mitigate HSSE risk and eliminate identified hazards in the plant.

Working as plant tag of legal and regulations compliance, identify and embed related requirements into plant practices, to achieve fully conformance, and maintain interaction with local authority well and properly.

Supported by bp internal resources, as the plant SME, provide trainings, coaching, sharing best practices or lessons learned to constantly improve safety capability of plant workforce, and working with plant team to maintain a positive HSSE culture that sustainable improving HSSE awareness of plant workforce.

As risk gatekeeper, to lead plant risk assessment/CoW/MoC process, identify implementation gaps and maintain sustainable improvement.

Lead or organize regularly safety meeting, conversations, monitoring and supervision, to ensure plant workforce’s behaviors meet our expectation.

Lead and develop site crisis &continuity management procedures and organize respective team to perform the drills, to enhance workforce’s capability for dealing with uncertainties.

Lead &/or organize investigation of incident/HiPO/near miss or violation of procedures, to find prevention for never happen again.

Lead implementation to ensure delivery of the China and Global HSSE strategy, communications, awareness programs or improvement opportunities effectively& efficiently.

University degree level qualification, preferably in safety, engineering or chemicals related majors.

Deep HSSE and/or operational knowledge, even project base experience within a global business environment, it’s a generalist preferred ideally.

A number of years in HSSE/operations roles in either operational or project environment

A consistent track record of successful delivery in HSSE/operations roles

Good understanding of local HSSE regulations

Strong communication and influencing skills and a proven ability to think either operational or project perspective

Ability to build relationships with colleagues at all levels, and within our international HSSE network

Fluent communication in English

Formal HSSE qualification desirable, e.g CSE; NEBOSH.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

