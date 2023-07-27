This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.



Job Description:

The HSSE & Plant Compliance Manager is accountable for all HSSE activities within the Plant in order to make sure that HSSE rules and regulations are implemented and maintained in compliance with country HSSE procedures, expectations and regulations.

Improve and promote safety awareness / safety leadership behaviour for staff and compliance with all local HSSE legislations without complaint or punishment from government section.

Key Responsibilities

To comply 12 duties of Safety Officer in professional level as local law requirement.

To analyze and provide recommendations to align with the occupational safety, health and environment regulations.

Indicate possible dangers, including to set up preventive measures and procedures for safe working environment.

To analyze work plans and projects, and as well as recommendations of every working unit; and to give advice on safety measures to the employer.

To inspect and assess the operation of the workplace to align with the work plan and project, or occupational safety measures.

To advise employees to follow the safety rules, regulation.

To examine and appraise the working conditions, or to work jointly with a person or an organization registered with the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare for certification, or to examine evidence, documents, and report of the inspection of working conditions in the workplace.

To analyze and investigate the causes of accidents, illness or annoyance resulting from working of the employees, and make a report of the investigation, together with suggesting resolution, promptly to the employer.

To compile statistical data, analyze, make a report and to give recommendations on accident, illness or annoyance caused by working of the employees.

To conduct other occupational safety activities as assigned by the employer.

Support line management implement BP programs & standards (eg., OMS, DSS, CAP, SOP, CoW, GRoS etc), and monitor compliance with BP Group policies, expectations, and local legislation.

Mentor and support to line management for implementation of HSSE requirements in the Plant.

Maintain HSSE management information, track and report on performance, analyze gaps and develop action plans to improve performance.

Mentor supply chain line managers improve their HSSE technical and safety leadership competencies, delivering HSSE training as required.

Partner with line management to plan and manage HSSE verification programs within the operation, ensuring recommendations are actioned and followed up.

Ensure line management complete annual operational risk assessment, identifying key risks in the operation, and developing relevant improvement programs and initiatives.

Coach and challenge line management to prioritize the HSSE agenda, identifying the vital resources for successful delivery.

Support line management in near miss and incident reporting, ensuring accurate and timely Incident notification, then conduct RCA investigations.

Ensure IMP and facilities for the business conform to BP crisis management framework.

Work with the plant management, regional supply chain and regional HSSE to agree the annual HSSE plan, activity set and resources.

Support line management conform with external HSE management standards, such as ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001.

Coordinate and connect with government officials for all issues related to HSSE regulations and requirements.

To align with environmental policies and other documentation rules and regulations in order to align with company quality and environmental management program.

To ensure the equipment has been inspected, maintenance and tracking record according to IM operational control and in-line with OEM recommended.

Monitoring, spot check, audit across GSC operation to ensure the IM system keep running well and reporting for non-compliance items.

To implement the compliance task according to HSSE legal requirement, reporting and carry out any corrective actions due to incompliance matter.

Review regularly for the new legal launch. Conduct MOC and develop plan for keep operation control update. Monitoring, spot check, audit across GSC operation to ensure the system keep running well and reporting for overdue items.

Education

A bachelor’s degree in occupational, Health and Safety

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in HSSE in a manufacturing or operational environment

Skills & Competencies

Good communication in written and spoken English.

Able to operate Microsoft Windows

Self-motivated

Possess car driving license is an advantage.

ISO 14000 requirement,

Environment law and regulation



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

