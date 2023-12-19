Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The HSSE Specialist is a member of the country squad which is responsible for delivering a variety of programs in support of HSE and OMS into the operations team. The role will provide generalist advice on a selection of safety critical processes and procedures. They will be the SME (Subject Matter Expert) for some of those processes/procedures. The intent is that they spend the majority of time on site working with Site Managers, Sales Teams and Contractors ensuring that HSE&C requirements are understood and followed, whilst aiming to improve the safety culture on site

Key Accountabilities

Mobility & Convenience:

Support the mobility and convenience (M&C) team in HSSE leadership based on example and personal commitment, coaching them during site visits to get the higher impact and staff behaviours to improve the HSSE Culture across the Safety Leadership Principles.

Participate in Lessons Learnt groups and facilitate the incorporation of learnings in M&C activities

Incident Management (notification, emergency response, investigation, action plan, action closure, lessons learnt).

Support the required L2/L3 audits/self-verifications.

Support Ops in the elaboration of Emergency Response trainings and drills. Assume emergency roles according to plans. Support business in case of any emergency.

Support the process to implement HSSE legal and bp regulatory requirements.

OH&S Service:

Definition and implementation of H&S Plans and associated H&S Annual Preventive Plans

Coordinate records and reports to the Administration and Works Council (Dangerous Goods Transport report, Annual occupational health legal memo, Job related illness & injuries).

Collaborate in managing the requirements requested by the labor inspection.

Attend OH&S committee quarterly meetings.

Development and implementation of appropriate HSE Process and Procedures.

Office framework implementation

Support the implementation of Office Framework HSSE requirements.

Promote a Safe Office environment leading NM reporting and safety engagement

Control of Work

Collaborate with the construction and maintenance management team to ensure implementation of bp HSSE/OMS strategy, procedures, and practices.

Support the contractor management process. Support the HSSE contractor’s accreditation process and monitor implementation of their Safety management systems, in full collaboration with Project Managers, Maintenance and Construction project managers and Sourcing Specialists.

Support the contractor self-verification programs auditing process, monitoring HSSE at site, performing Control of Works audits regularly, etc.

Job Requirements

Education

Higher Degree – Engineering, Safety/Environmental, Technical or Business

Certified Safety Professional preferred

Experience

Minimum 3 years of relevant HSE experience

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience influencing and working directly with contractors

Experience advising on safety at maintenance/construction sites

Experience with HSE management systems (contractor management, Control of Work

Skills & Competencies

Ability to work well in a team environment

Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Ability to influence across a wide range of stakeholders

Action orientated

Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and commitment

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives

Self-starter – strong delivery focus



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.