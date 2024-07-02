Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential!

Join our team, and advance your career as HSSE & Training Lead!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Air bp sub region West & Central Med (Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Romania and Spain) has some direct presence in some airports in the countries, plus indirectly at many JV locations. The activity includes storage and management of aviation fuels, as well as the activities related to delivering fuel to the aircraft using fuelers or dispensers.

Spend time on site working with Site Managers, supervisors and operators ensuring that HSSE requirements are understood and followed, whilst seeking to improve the safety culture on site.

In this role you will (be):

Safe & Reliable Operations:

You will be accountable for assisting West & Central Operations Manager delivering safe, reliable, and competitive operations, ensuring consistent application of HSSE policies, standards and procedures in a multi-cultural, multilingual geography that features diverse operating structures: joint ventures, solus operations and Commercial Service Arrangements.

Ensuring safe operations are not compromised while maintaining and improving a culture for Continuous Improvement, Operations Excellence and Cost competitiveness in the asset.

Ensure accurate and timely reporting of West & Central HSSE-related incidents and KPIs to relevant internal and external entities in accordance with bp Group and Air bp planning and reporting requirements.

Being an Incident investigation expert, make sure that all the West & Central Med HSSE incidents and near misses are thoroughly investigated, and that lessons learned, and best practices are captured and effectively implemented.

Effectively share learning and trends from incidents, near misses, unsafe acts, conditions.

Ensure legal compliance review and action closure, as per Air bp’s Compliance Management System guidelines.

Lead HSSE audits as part of the Region risk-based monitoring plan at site/country level.

Act as West & Central Med first point of contact on Security and Cybersecurity.

Coordinate any update Business Continuity Plan, Pandemic response plans and Incident Management Team plans.

Lead Ramp safety initiatives and influencing plan to Airport Authority via ramp safety in all relevant countries.

Provide support to the Management of Changes process and to Air bp's Quality Management System and ISO 9001 certifications.

Review action tracker tool for bulletin & all other actions for the relevant countries.

Actively participating in global networks such as Global HSSE Working Group and the Global Training Working group, responsible for developing, contributing to Air bp HSSE Standards, Procedures and practices, and actively share standard methodology with HSSE Managers from other Regions/Sub-Regions.

Control of Work (CoW):

Deliver & Monitor activities with the aim of becoming CoW technical Authority in the asset.

Collaborate with the construction and maintenance management team to ensure implementation of bp HSSE/OMS strategy, procedures, and practices.

Support the contractor management process. Support the HSSE contractor’s accreditation process and supervise implementation of their Safety management systems, in full collaboration with Project Managers and Maintenance managers.

Training:

Responsible to develop and implement a training programme for new and existing operators.

Maintain a store of high-quality training resources and materials covering all aspects of technical and operational activities to support Air bp’s training priorities

Responsible for assisting the Airport Managers and Network Operations Managers maintain a high standard of training delivery and governance of their training systems.

Responsible for establishing an informal West & Central Med a training network through monitoring and coordinating network’s activities.

Responsible for coordination of various training seminars (e.g. Driving Trainers, maintenance/fitter workshops, Train the Trainer and Airport Manager/Supervisor Leadership skills) and providing an annual Training program for West & Central Med in coordination with the Region HSSE & Training manager.

Contribute to the identification of training needs to ensure that all members possess the appropriate skills & competencies to carry out their job duties.

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English (Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, Italian or Hungarian knowledge is a advantage)

Engineering, Safety/Environmental, Technical or Business Degree, plus Certification in HSE-related fields.

Registered with a recognized professional body is a plus

5+ years of HSSE experience including knowledge of regulations, standards and practices

Good coordinating, leadership, People Management, coaching and team working skills.

Aviation operations experience.

Knowledge of aviation standards is highly valued (JIG, EI 1530).

Experience working in the field with front line operators.

Ability to work in an international environment within a major company with different cultures.

Able to build positive working relationships with external authorities and contractors.

Ability to be self-sufficient and work independently during site visits.

Ability to handle discussions and actions from multiple issues/projects simultaneously.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Aviation, Aviation, Coaching, Control of Work, Coordinating Tasks, Employee Relationships, HSE Cases, HSE Training, HSSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Incident investigation and learning, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Mentoring, People Management, Procedures and practices, Process Audits, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Awareness, Safety Culture, Safety Leadership, Safety Management {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.