HSSE advisor

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

The job holder:

participates in the implementation of the annual HSE&C plan of Midstream business, Frontignan Terminal and bp France, with a specific focus to the head office and for topics common to all BP France. Examples: HSE communications, crisis plans management, intranet management of Operating Management System documentation.

ensures that the annual risk assessment of the Midstream teams and the regulatory compliance reviews of these teams are maintained.

proposes and implements the HSE & Quality audit program of non bp operated terminals in which the Midstream business has an interest.

provides support to his/her manager in the implementation of the HSE & OMS program at Frontignan terminal.

Is the Dangerous good Transportation Advisor of bp France and GDH Frontignan (CS report, ADR training,...).

participates in HSE audits of Marine transport under contract with Midstream



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.