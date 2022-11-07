HSSE & Training Advisor

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

The role collaborates and reports to the HSSE Manager in compliance activities related to license to operate, data collection and reports generation about the region safety performance. Will get along with operational team to share incidents analysis and lessons learned striving to increase the team collective experience and to foster a journey towards flawless operations.

This position will be responsible for coordinating the training process including mandatory induction training, such as Golden Rules, HSSE, Code of Conduct and bp values, airport and reseller operational training.

Key accountabilities

Support the HSSE Manager and the sites on compliance activities such as environmental licenses, fire brigade certificate, related to our license to operate.

Collect and input safety data into the global HSSE App.

Access the global dashboard to generate performance reports and propose corrective and preventive actions to achieve and sustain flawless operations.

Support the Ops & HSSE local team and the sites to register actions arising from different external and/or internal inspections, audits, and visits in a Tracking Tool.

Access tracker tool on monthly basis to generate follow-up reports listing all the open items and help the sites and the Ops & HSSE local team to close them within the agreed due dates.

Coordinate all items related to trainings to enable operators to refuel activities meeting the requirements demanded by Airbp, airport authorities and airlines.

Responsible for enabling, monitoring, and leading the training authorities of Airbp and resellers in technical and behavioral aspects ensuring the integrity of the application of the organization's operational, maintenance and safety procedures.

Responsible for keeping operational procedures and forms updated according to bp and industry changes.

Qualification, experience & required skills

Bachelor's degree in engineering

Dynamic profile, passionate about the operational area, HSSE and training with experience in the field.

Experience in oil downstream operations. e.g. ground or aviation fuels, lubricants and/or chemicals will be a plus.

Organized and able to handle, manage and review operational documentation (procedures and forms).

Strong team player with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Willingness to learn bp's tools and processes with a focus on aviation refueling operations.

Proficiency in Portuguese and English. Spanish will be phenomenal!

