The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The HSSE&C Advisor is a member of the HSSE Team and provides day-to-day HSSE&C support within an assigned region. The role is accountable for the design and delivery of key Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental programs including HSSE&C training and coaching, inspection programs, and regulatory compliance. This role is responsible for key compliance programs including NOV management, testing and inspection programs, alarm management, agency engagement and project support. The HSSE&C Advisor is accountable for managing emergency response and incident notification. This role engages directly with retail store operators, assets, real estate stakeholders & other field-based staff. The role serves as the direct link between retail sites, regulatory agencies, and the HSSE Team. This is a home office, field-based position.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
