HSSE&C Systems & Performance Analyst

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities s cale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Manages and analyses HSE&C performance data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and supporting the continuous improvement of HSE&C systems and processes. Supports data collection, analysis, and reporting to provide insights that drive safety, security, environmental, and compliance performance. Provides comprehensive systems information services to Global Castrol HSSE&C, and Performance Unit and Agile Teams. Provides comprehensive, accurate, valuable and timely HSE&C key performance indicators data to bp. Assesses and trends data to identify HSE&C risk areas and build valuable reports to share across the organisation to help drive risk reduction plans and actions. Supports critical global HSSE&C database systems, including but not limited to IRIS, My Talent & Learning (MT&L), KPI dashboards and Compliance Task Manager.

What you will deliver

Data Management: Supports the PUs, SMEs and OMS tags to deliver performance metrics (leading and lagging indicators). Collect, validate, and manage HSE&C data from BP/Castrol systems (e.g. IRIS, Power BI, MT&L).

Performance Analysis: Analyses HSE&C performance data to identify trends, insights, and areas for improvement.

Reporting: Supports PUs incident recording & reporting. Prepare and distribute HSE&C performance reports.

System Administrator & Support: Maintains and supports HSE&C systems, ensuring data integrity, system functionality and troubleshooting.

Supports data timelines for incident investigations, Self-Verification (SV) inspections and compliance tasks, ensuring that reports are circulated to designated customers and entered into IRIS, to ensure that actions are completed on time.

Provides direction and training to the HSE&C teams, IRIS users and other customers to ensure consistency and accuracy in reporting across Castrol.

Analyses Incidents and incident trends, identifying key findings, and provide reports to HSE&C and Castrol management teams.

Supports customers to maintain appropriate leading / lagging KPI’s for performance monitoring with Castrol and BP networks.

Experience and Qualifications

University degree (or equivalent work experience). Degree or equivalent experience in HSE&C desirable.

Skills & Competencies

3-5 years of experience in HSE&C data analysis, reporting and systems management.

Strong written and spoken communication skills and proficient in English.

Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, Power BI, IRIS).

Understanding of HSE&C regulations and standards.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Experience with HSE&C management systems (e.g., Excel, Power BI, IRIS).

Experience within an international business environment.

You will work with

Global HSE&C, bp & Castrol domain experts (SMEs), Regional Performance Units HSE&C, local business and manufacturing sites HSE&C teams!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



