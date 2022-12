Grade HResponsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

Job Purpose:

As a member of the PU HSSE & C Team contributes to the development of local HSSE&C plans, policies and programmes

Drives consistency and a common approach where it adds value and provides optimum performance in service of the HSSE&C agenda.

Intervenes and escalates as appropriate to cause corrective action when HSSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Provides HSSE&C support, and facilitates access to HSSE&C expertise, to allow the PU to effectively meet regulatory, legislative and BP requirements within the PU operations.

Provides expertise to ensure that HSSE&C risks within the PU are identified, assessed and effectively managed.

Responsibilities:

Implementation of the HSSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSSE&C strategy and ensuring BP and SPU HSSE&C requirements are met.

Proactively influences and directs the key leaders within the organisation to ensure their compliance with all applicable HSSE&C legislation and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood

Supports the relevant leaders in the PU organisation to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSSE&C accountabilities

Delivers appropriate training interventions within the organisation to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSSE&C accountabilities

Ensures that HSSE&C risks are incorporated into the decision-making process with respect to operational projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Supports leaders to implement the HSSE&C systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSSE&C policies and standards, GDPs (e.g. Risk, C&CM, CoW )

Proactively influences and directs the relevant leaders to ensure relevant HSSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programmes are developed and delivered, using agile where appropriate

Implements key HSSE&C processes including Annual Risk Process, Risk Assessment, Incident Classification and Reporting, Notification and Investigation to meet regulatory and BP requirements in the PU Operations