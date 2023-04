Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.

Purpose of Role

Support the HSSE&C agenda through continuous improvement and prioritized risk management.

Support HSSE&C activities for sales, marketing, industrial, marine, customer fulfilment, logistics, functions and office operations in the China PU

Reporting to the PU HSSE&C Manager to provide HSSE&C support for licence to operate, compliance and regulatory activities in China PU

Key Accountabilities

Contributing to the development and agreement of the Country HSSE Plan to ensure delivery of the PU HSSE Plan within the country, and ensuring BP and SPU requirements are met.

Ensuring HSSE policies, processes and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with line management, to meet bp requirements in implementing OMS(e.g. Risk, C&CM, Driving Safety, Personal Safety, Customer Site Operations) and that actions are closed out from risk reviews, gap assessments, audits, RCA investigations etc.

Proactively influencing line managers to ensure their compliance with all applicable HSSE legislation & bp requirements, and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood.

Coaching line managers to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSSE accountabilities and to provide leadership to their staff in HSSE.

Delivering appropriate training interventions to ensure the workforce are proficient to deliver their HSSE accountabilities.

Ensuring that HSSE risks are incorporated into the decision-making process with respect to new of non-routine business & operational activities, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks.

Ensuring relevant HSSE workforce communications and awareness programmers are delivered.

Leading and facilitating key HSSE processes in the country, including Risk Assessment, Incident Notification, and incident Investigation, to meet regulatory and bp requirements.

Working effectively with country SC HSSE advisors to ensure a consistent approach to HSSE delivery.