  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. HSSE&amp;C Coordinator

HSSE&amp;C Coordinator

HSSE&C Coordinator

  • Location United States - Louisiana - Baton Rouge
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142562BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The HSSE Coordinator role will be dedicated to an operational department and responsible for delivering HSSE compliance and support for that department.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support compliance with all HSSE Legal and other requirements
  • Deliver HSSE based training department personnel
  • Keep HSSE documents updated in Operating Management System
  • In charge of Safety Observation Conversations, Near Miss, and Incident Analysis (Process)
  • Emergency response coordination
  • Manage/Submit Safety Star Submissions
  • Assist with conducting HSSE training
  • Coordinate First Aid Training for responders
  • Coordinate Assurance Audit Plans
  • Coordinate & deliver departmental Industrial Hygiene Monitoring
  • Coordinate/Assist with Health Fair and Wellbeing Initiatives
  • Support adherence to applicable department MTSA Security requirements
  • Proficient in Hazard Identification Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) methodology and able to lead/participate in risk assessments.
  • Capable of field verifying routine application of Life Saving Rules (formally Golden Rules).
  • Completes appointments as Issuing Authority and Isolating Authority.
  • Document routine tasks into Risk Assurance Tool/Task Risk Assessment
  • Conduct Task Risk Assessment and evaluate human factors.
  • Support addition of learning from Task Risk Assessment and human factors embedding them into procedures
  • Support in other safety related activities as assigned
  • Support HSSE team in leading Incident Management & Investigation
  • Update 3E with SDS
  • Develop & Deliver ToolBox Talks/One Point Lessons (OPL)
  • Participate/Lead in Safety Committee
  • Coordinate safety shoes program
  • Coordinate safety glasses program
  • Assist with Air Emission Tracking
  • RC14001 management system administrator
  • Waste tracking
  • Support execution of SPCC, OPA-90, and SWPPP
  • Prepare hazardous waste shipments
  • Conduct weekly HSSE audits

Crucial Education

Degree in health and safety or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience

  • TWIC required
  • 2 years minimum previous experience in HSSE
  • Understanding of OSHA requirements
  • Understanding of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) requirements
  • Coaching skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more

