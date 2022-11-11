HSSE&C Coordinator

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The HSSE Coordinator role will be dedicated to an operational department and responsible for delivering HSSE compliance and support for that department.

Key Accountabilities

Support compliance with all HSSE Legal and other requirements

Deliver HSSE based training department personnel

Keep HSSE documents updated in Operating Management System

In charge of Safety Observation Conversations, Near Miss, and Incident Analysis (Process)

Emergency response coordination

Manage/Submit Safety Star Submissions

Assist with conducting HSSE training

Coordinate First Aid Training for responders

Coordinate Assurance Audit Plans

Coordinate & deliver departmental Industrial Hygiene Monitoring

Coordinate/Assist with Health Fair and Wellbeing Initiatives

Support adherence to applicable department MTSA Security requirements

Proficient in Hazard Identification Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) methodology and able to lead/participate in risk assessments.

Capable of field verifying routine application of Life Saving Rules (formally Golden Rules).

Completes appointments as Issuing Authority and Isolating Authority.

Document routine tasks into Risk Assurance Tool/Task Risk Assessment

Conduct Task Risk Assessment and evaluate human factors.

Support addition of learning from Task Risk Assessment and human factors embedding them into procedures

Support in other safety related activities as assigned

Support HSSE team in leading Incident Management & Investigation

Update 3E with SDS

Develop & Deliver ToolBox Talks/One Point Lessons (OPL)

Participate/Lead in Safety Committee

Coordinate safety shoes program

Coordinate safety glasses program

Assist with Air Emission Tracking

RC14001 management system administrator

Waste tracking

Support execution of SPCC, OPA-90, and SWPPP

Prepare hazardous waste shipments

Conduct weekly HSSE audits

Crucial Education

Degree in health and safety or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience

TWIC required

2 years minimum previous experience in HSSE

Understanding of OSHA requirements

Understanding of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) requirements

Coaching skills

