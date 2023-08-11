HV Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

The High Voltage Technician will operate and maintain two 200MVA substations, two 21.6kV switching/breaker stations, 175 miles of medium voltage power distribution providing power to facility and field operations. Future state will include an additional substation, switching/breaker station, approximately 10 miles of 138kV transmission, power generation, and solar farm. We also plan to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The High Voltage Technician will operate and maintain two 200MVA substations, two 21.6kV switching/breaker stations, 175 miles of medium voltage power distribution providing power to facility and field operations. Future state will include an additional substation, switching/breaker station, approximately 10 miles of 138kV transmission, power generation, and solar farm. We also plan to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System.



Key Responsibilities

You can perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered. You can plan work, coordinate with and oversee contractors. You have a good understanding of electrical safety concepts and techniques, both OSHA 1910.269 and NFPA 70E. You enjoy diagnosing equipment breakdowns and participating in Root Cause Failure Analysis investigations while monitoring, maintaining, and repairing electrical distribution systems. The distribution system provides power to gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage. Additional responsibilities below:

Monitor, maintain, and repair electrical distribution system

Perform switching, isolating, and grounding of medium voltage electrical distribution system.

Knowledgeable in OSHA 1910.269 Regulations.

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Capable of performing manlift operations.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered.

Perform corrective maintenance using higher order skills including; trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Monitor, maintain, and repair electrical distribution system. instrumentation for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimisation issues.

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Essential Education

High school diploma

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

High Voltage/lineman/substation experience

Preference for someone who is a journeyman lineman or substation electrician or has completed an apprentice program or equivalent. Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Ideal candidates will have completed a lineman or substation apprenticeship program, have a relevant associate’s degree, or have extensive experience with maintenance and operations in electrical substations.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,000 - 140,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.