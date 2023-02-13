Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

As an HVAC engineer, you will provide technical support to assets within the P&O organization and will contribute to safe and reliable operations by providing HVAC engineering expertise to frontline engineering, site projects and Operation & Maintenance teams.

You will be based in either Aberdeen or Sunbury on a hybrid basis (minimum 3 days office per week) though occasional travel may be required to operating sites, design contractors’ offices, equipment vendors or fabrication yards.

Provide engineering support in responding to operations engineering queries for HVAC related activities. (ConneXus cases)

Support P&O site project teams in developing and evaluating HVAC technical solutions and conducting design reviews.

Support HVAC Equipment Strategy Owners and Reliability & Maintenance teams in evaluating and developing requirements for HVAC operations and maintenance strategies.

Contribute to P&O reliability and safety through implementation of HVAC Maintenance and Reliability initiatives and programmes.

Identify HVAC risk in P&O and systematically manage them through continues improvement opportunities.

Support the development and updating of internal HVAC engineering technical practices and learning systems.

In addition to having a degree in Mechanical Engineering (or similar) it is important that you also have:

Demonstrated HVAC engineering experience including system design, equipment selection, equipment acceptance testing, construction, and commissioning activities.

Experience in developing load calculations, psychometric analysis and HVAC system sizing.

Experience applying HVAC design concepts for equipment cooling, occupied space thermal comfort and acceptable IAQ.

Experience with HVAC equipment operation, maintenance, and reliability activities.

Working knowledge of HVAC industry design and construction standards from CIBSE and BESA and/or ASHRAE and SMACNA.

Familiarity with BS, EN and ISO specifications for HVAC equipment.

Experience with HVAC systems for hazardous operations.

Effective verbal and written communication skills to be able to work with multi-discipline engineers, operations, project management and various stake holders.

Experience using HVAC industry software for conducting load calculations and psychometric analysis.

Experience in Oil & Gas or industrial HVAC system design, construction, commissioning and operation.

Experience in the application of HVAC design concepts for electrical equipment protection in Hazardous Areas in accordance with EI 15 and IEC 60079-13 and/or API 500/505 and NFPA 496.

Familiarity with offshore HVAC regulatory guides and standards such as IMO/SOLAS, Lloyds, DNV, ABS, ISO 15138 and NORSOK H-003.

Experience with application of onshore HVAC regulatory requirements based on site specific locations.

Registered Professional Engineer or CIBSE Charted Engineer.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

