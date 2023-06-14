Located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, IN, the HVAC Supervisor is responsible for the execution of work associated with HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair. The HVAC Supervisor is also responsible for the performance and efficiency of any contractors that perform work associated with HVAC Maintenance. The HVAC Supervisor leads a team of 6 bp HVAC Technicians and 6-12 Contractor HVAC Technicians.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, HVAC Systems, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals {+ 11 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.