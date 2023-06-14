Job summary

Located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, IN, the HVAC Supervisor is responsible for the execution of work associated with HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair. The HVAC Supervisor is also responsible for the performance and efficiency of any contractors that perform work associated with HVAC Maintenance. The HVAC Supervisor leads a team of 6 bp HVAC Technicians and 6-12 Contractor HVAC Technicians.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Health, Safety, Environmental + Carbon

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment

Supports the implementation of safety improvement recommendations.

Achieves and adheres to HSE+C goals and policies

RACI - Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Manage the maintenance and operations of over 450 HVAC systems throughout the refinery.

Lead the maintenance and operations of building pressurization systems throughout the refinery.

Lead the installation of new HVAC systems in the refinery.

Provides Permit to Work (PTW) support for HVAC group.

Lead the RCM refrigerant program.

Complete weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual compliance tasks.

Facilitates D&I moments and safety discussions.

Champion for bp’s core values and our code of conduct.

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Supporting various contractor resources

Prioritization of work

TAR planning and special projects

Investigations/Incident reporting

5 Why problem solving

Continuous Improvement (CI)

Drives continuous improvement and uses Agile tools and practices

Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance effectiveness

Communicates any lessons learned identified in work management process with Operations, Maintenance and / or Planning teams

Skills, Knowledge & Behaviors

SAP, Meridium, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.)

Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods

Strong front line leadership skills, including directing, appraising, counseling, and coaching employees

Management skills in scheduling and labor requirements

Demonstrated basic cost control skills

Strong Maintenance and Reliability competence and background

Understanding of Reliability principles and tools

Recognizes applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment. Is competent in reading technical drawings

Adaptability, communication, performance bias and taking the lead

Energize the team, act decisively

Understands the union-company labor agreement

Required:

High School Diploma

5 years HVAC experience in a supervisory role

Preferred:

Bachelor’s degree in HVAC Engineering or related field

Technical (trade) certifications

10+ years HVAC experience in a supervisory role

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, HVAC Systems, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

