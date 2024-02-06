HVC Team Lead Primary Transport

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Senior Supply Team Lead (Logistics) plays a crucial role within the Supply business, overseeing the financial control function provided by the Supply Accounting Team.The primary focus is on ensuring the accurate representation of PT Logistics costs associated with the importation, transportation, and storage of hydrocarbon fuels in the general ledger.Reporting directly to the Supply Account Manager, this role involves managing a team, working closely with Supply Operation and Logistics teams, and providing detailed insights into PT Logistics costs.This role requires a combination of financial expertise, leadership skills, and a thorough understanding of supply chain dynamics to effectively manage the financial aspects of the supply business.The Senior Supply Team Lead (Logistics) is integral to maintaining financial accuracy, compliance, and fostering efficient collaboration within the organization.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accuracy of PT Logistics Costs:

Ensure PT Logistics costs in the General Ledger (GL) are accurate.

Review Balance Sheet accounts and address outstanding issues.

Monitor NERSA payments and CEF recoveries.

Supply Deal Compliance:

Ensure ancillary costs associated with supply purchases and sales align with supply deal notes and contracts.

Maintain detailed ARP’s for management assurance.

Audit and Documentation:

Maintain documentation for the annual audit.

Act as the focal point for coordinating efforts related to PT Logistics costs.

Monthly Reporting and Analysis:

Deliver monthly PT Logistics cost analysis, explaining variances and providing business commentaries.

Monitor, analyze, and report on the bridging reserve, facilitating monthly de-integration.

Communication and Collaboration:

Provide critical information to the Supply Logistics and Performance & Planning (PPM) teams for forecasting and planning PT Logistics costs.

Participate in the Supply Value Chain forum, liaising with Logistics and Marketers on PT Logistics matters.

Performance Indicators and Controls:

Develop and implement key performance indicators and accounting processes for effective reporting.

Ensure controls are in place for accurate PT Logistics cost reflection and timely resolution of exceptions.

Network Establishment:

Establish a network of focal points within the organization to address issues promptly.

Utilize the network for new business process requirements and escalations.

Continuous Improvement:

Propose process amendments and negotiate system/technical changes for process optimization.

Ensure successful implementation of proposed changes.

Job Holder Requirements:

Essential Education

Qualified Accountant with a BCom Honours or similar qualification.

Essential Experience

Strong leadership experience with a proven track record of delivery.

Oil & energy industry experience

Supply chain exposure and experience would be advantageous.

Proficient in MS Excel and possess strong analytical skills.

Project support to the business partners

Project management skills



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



