As part of Finance, HVR (Hydrocarbon Value Realization) is accountable for the determination and reporting of hydrocarbon entitlements from point of production to final point of sales in accordance with various commercial agreements, laws, and regulatory obligations. The delivery of HVR is a critical component of generating and protecting value for bp and its Partners.
The GTA HVR Analyst role will support Mauritania and Senegal assets on a day-to-day basis with the execution of commercial Production Sharing reporting and entitlements activities in support of managing monthly, quarterly, and annual contractual reporting obligations.
The role will liaise directly with multiple parties, external (government entities and Partners) and internal including cross function (Tax, Reservoir Development and Production and Operations). The role will also support Finance Managers with external JV meetings / reporting and data, or analysis as required.
The role offers a challenging position for a candidate who is seeking to expand their skills with the future potential for a wider Finance/Commercial role through developing a full understanding of the value chain from production to final sales point, as well as providing opportunities to drive business value.
Key Accountabilities:
