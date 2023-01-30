Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as the Hardware Engineer you can be part of it!



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.



As Hardware Engineer you will deliver continuous improvements and new features to the electronics and electrical hardware in the bp pulse product range. You will be working closely with the Embedded Software Engineers, Systems Engineers, Validation Engineers and key stakeholders in the business to research, develop and improve hardware components of new and existing products.

What you’ll be doing:



Researching new technologies and support proof-of-concept development

Developing innovative solutions to expand and improve our product range

Designing electronics hardware solutions to meet system requirements

Support the design validation of electronics components

Defining, reviewing, and managing electronics hardware requirements

Ensuring compliance to safety standards, legislations and requirements

Support with product certification

Building and validating prototypes against requirements and standards

Supporting development of system engineering designs

Contribute to architectural level design

Investigating and fixing electrical and electronics hardware issues

Writing technical reports

BEng or BSc in engineering or sciences or equivalent with 3 years of experience in embedded software and hardware development.

5 years of experience in embedded software and hardware development

Circuit design, schematic capture and PCB layout with ECAD packages.

Design and analysis of digital, analogue and mixed signal electronics circuits.

Design of AC and DC power supply and conversion systems.

Design and integration of wired and wireless communications hardware.

Design for EMC and signal integrity.

Component-level troubleshooting, problem solving and root cause analysis.

System and PCBA prototyping, test and verification of designs.

Hands-on skills in building prototypes and wiring looms.

Embedded Linux on ARM platform

Programming for embedded systems (Python, C)

Agile methodologies and Systems Engineering approaches

Design, development and integration of IoT devices

Development and integration of HMI components

IEC 61851, ISO15118, DIN70121, PAS 1878

With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!