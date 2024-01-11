Hardware Security Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Work with various teams across the company to develop and maintain hardware security offerings, evaluations, and procedures

Provide front-line engineering and technical security support to a variety of internal and external teams

Develop and maintain technical documents for the hardware security portfolio

Essential Experience and Education:

BS or higher in EE, CE, Systems Engineering, or Cybersecurity or 4 years of equivalent work experience.

Cybersecurity Knowledge:

Understand common cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Stay updated on emerging cybersecurity trends and attack vectors.

Familiarity with relevant cybersecurity and charging standards and best practices including ISO 27000 series, Open Charge Point Protocols (OCPP), etc.

Electrical Engineering:

Solid understanding of electrical systems and components.

Knowledge of power distribution and electric circuitry.

Ability to analyze and solve charging issues.

Embedded Systems:

Proficiency in working with embedded systems and microcontrollers.

Knowledge of firmware development and secure coding practices.

Project Management

Ability to comprehend, assess, and draw conclusions from 3rd party requirements, specifications, and test results

Project management and tracking skills

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with programming languages commonly used in embedded systems (e.g., C, C++).

Hardware design experience (circuit design etc) is helpful.

Experience in reasoning about attacks and countermeasures within embedded systems also helpful.

Relevant industry certifications including, but not limited to: CISSP, AWS certifications, ICS410 or other relevant SANs courses, etc.

How much do we pay (Base)?($75,000-$139,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.