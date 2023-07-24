Harmattan HSE Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



HSSE Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Project HSE Manager

(Egyptian nationalities only)

bp sees huge potential for upstream gas projects in the East Nile Delta (END) in terms of future growth and investment. It is an exciting time to join the END team as bp embarks on a executing a number of exciting projects within the basin.

The Harmattan Deep field is located in the END in El Burg Offshore (EBO) concession which is held by Shell (60%, operator) and bp (40%). Harmattan field development project will be driven by PhPC Joint Venture. The project is currently in the Define stage and will be entering the Execute stage by the end of 2023.

The HSE Manager is a key position that will work within the Harmattan Deep project team. This role will be based in PhPC Joint Venture and will report to the Project’s General Manager.

In this role You will:

Lead the HSE team for Harmattan Deep project

Ensure that project activities are conducted in conformance with local laws and PhPC HSE policies, standards, and procedures.

Develop and ensure the implementation of the Project’s HSSE plan, reflecting both PhPC and contractor roles and responsibilities.

Providing HSE inputs into Design and Engineering, including development of Project HSE requirements for key contractors.

Develop contractual HSE requirements and ensure that they are completed prior to mobilization.

Engage contractors and effectively communicate PhPC HSE expectations; develop performance management systems to track and improve Contractor HSSE performance.

Handle the reporting of all HSE incidents, track project HSE performance and make recommendations to improve performance whenever vital.

Responsible for ensuring that all regulatory permits relating to the Project are acquired.

Manage the project’s environmental requirements and ensure that all the required environmental permits are in place.

Ensure that appropriate HSE and design safety resources are available to support project activities.

Develop a budget for the HSE team and ensure that HSE team activities are conducted within the constraints of the budget.

Collaborate with PHPC HSE functional Manager on all independent assurance activities

What You will need to be successful:

Degree qualified in an engineering or relevant science field

Minimum of 15 years of relevant industry experience of which at least 10 years working in Projects.

Experience with sophisticated brownfield, onshore facilities, and subsea tie back projects

Experience working in Joint Venture companies is desirable.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries

Good interpersonal and communication skills



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



