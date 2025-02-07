Haynesville Drilling Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly skilled Drilling Manager to lead and be responsible for the Haynesville Drilling Team. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills, and a solid background and proven track record in drilling engineering and operations management. This role requires a strong problem solver who can make sound engineering judgments and drive operational excellence.

Key Responsibilities

Leadership and Team Management: Lead and mentor a team of drilling engineers, technicians, and superintendents to deliver the drilling program in the Haynesville Business unit. Foster a culture of excellence that encourages collaboration across the bpx organization. Ensure effective communication and coordination of all drilling engineering and execution.

Lead and mentor a team of drilling engineers, technicians, and superintendents to deliver the drilling program in the Haynesville Business unit. Foster a culture of excellence that encourages collaboration across the bpx organization. Ensure effective communication and coordination of all drilling engineering and execution. Operational Oversight: Supervise all drilling operations in basin, ensuring they are conducted safely, efficiently, and in compliance with bpx standards and regulations. Lead team to implement operational plans, procedures, and standard processes to optimize drilling performance. Collaborate with other drilling teams to continuously challenge performance.

Supervise all drilling operations in basin, ensuring they are conducted safely, efficiently, and in compliance with bpx standards and regulations. Lead team to implement operational plans, procedures, and standard processes to optimize drilling performance. Collaborate with other drilling teams to continuously challenge performance. Engineering Oversight: Lead basin drilling engineers to provide fit for purpose well designs and drilling programs that meet regulatory and bpx requirements. Use a physics based approach to continuously improve the well design and the drilling process.

Lead basin drilling engineers to provide fit for purpose well designs and drilling programs that meet regulatory and bpx requirements. Use a physics based approach to continuously improve the well design and the drilling process. Stakeholder Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including geologists, production engineers, and HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) professionals, to ensure integrated and cohesive project execution. Maintain effective communication with stakeholders to align project objectives and deliverables. Partner with procurement and contract management to deliver casing, rigs, and services required for the drilling program.

Essenti

Bachelor's degree in Engineering, preferably in Petroleum Engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 12 years of experience in drilling engineering or operations, with at least 5 years in a managerial or leadership role.

Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to encourage and empower a diverse team.

Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a focus on using physics to drive decision making

Proven track record of successfully managing drilling projects, from planning to execution.

In-depth knowledge of drilling techniques, equipment, and industry regulations.

Vendor management and contract leadership skills including term and rate negotiations

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $215,000- $300,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.