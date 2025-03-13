Head – NPI Planning & Network Optimization

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with an opportunity to shape a new team, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. The role will work extensively with leaders across the Supply Chain.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead NPI activity in the BTC, which would include: --Lead on NPI transformation phase; incl. driving process standardization --Lead operational activity across geographies in the BTC Deliver end-to-end integration of the BTC NPI planning activity to embed new planning processes. Influence various customers on supply chain activities, collaborate on inputs from countries across geographies for analysis and assessment for New Product Launches, Network Optimization opportunities and major marketing / customer activities. Active member of the global Product Management Review process from product introduction, post product launch evaluation versus businesscase and ongoing product line management reviews. Lead NPI activity in global tenders as the need arises. To support NPI & Network Optimization initiatives in the implementation of policies, processes and systems to improve the development and deployment of NPI in the global supply chain Drive process perfection and standardization in processes, tools and capabilities Lead and manage a team of supply chain specialists and analysts Plan, monitor and deliver operational targets to optimize cash and service targets (strategic and operational) The role is part of the Castrol Supply Chain hub senior leadership structure Manages teams working across different timezones Experience and Qualification: Significant experience of operational end-to-end planning within roles in handling new product introductions across multiple markets and having led network / sourcing decisions.

Previous experience in setting up a global capability hub preferred.

Experience of having led cross functional teams comprising sales, marketing, finance, technology / product development, etc to launch new products / formats.

Extensive “end-to-end” Supply Chain manager experience and a proven record of leading people and transformational changes.

Graduate or equivalent professional qualification.

Experience of working in a matrix structure. Skills & Competencies

Shown leadership capability with prior experience of working closely with business.

A strong understanding of the business environment and practices with in-depth knowledge of Supply Chain processes and capability will be meaningful to make this role a success.

You must have excellent collaborative skills, a problem solver mind set and ability to connect and influence senior customers to an aligned view!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.