Head - Planning

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC​!

Job Purpose!

Castrol are establishing a global capability hub (BTC) in Pune, which will support delivery of the global strategy

The BTC is an integral part of the global supply chain operating model.

The role will build and lead planning activity in the BTC

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to craft a new team, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. The role will work extensively with leaders across the Supply Chain.

Key Accountabilities:

Led the team build of the activity in the BTC

Prepared and facilitate the transition of activity to the BTC; incl. driving process standardisation

Hire and establish the team.

Lead operational activity across geographies in the BTC as the activity transfers

Deliver end-to-end integration of the planning activity in the ‘build phase to embed new planning processes.

Drive process quality and standardisation in processes, tools and capabilities.

Deliver high quality operational plans to regional supply chain and drive the overall orchestration of the global activities.

Developed a team of supply chain specialists, analysts, and other staff operating on shift patterns to cover global time-zones.

Plan, supervise and deliver operational targets to optimise cash and service targets (strategic and operational).

This role is a part of Castrol Supply Chain hub senior leadership structure.

Experience Required:

12 -15 years of deep operational end-to-end planning experience

Previous experience in setting up a global capability hub preferred.

Experience with Kinaxis planning system preferred.

Extensive “end-to-end” Supply Chain manager experience; and handle leading people and ground-breaking changes.

Higher level degree or equivalent experience: Master's Degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Experience of working in a matrix structure

Skills & Proficiencies:

Tried leadership capability with prior experience of working closely with business.

A strong understanding of the business environment and practices with in-depth knowledge of Supply Chain processes and capability will be relevant to make this role a success.

You must have excellent collaborative skills, a solution - oriented demeanor and ability to efficiently connect and influence senior customers to an aligned view.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.