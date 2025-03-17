Head – Transformation

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating

Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to craft a new way of work, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. The role will work extensively with leaders across the Supply Chain and the wider Castrol Business.

Own the transformation effort to set-up of the BTC; including processes, digital tools, recruitment and development of the distributed team to implement a fully functional GCH infrastructure!

Build the transformation and business analytics teams in the BTC to deliver the initial set-up and ongoing business transformation projects.

Lead and manage a team of programme managers and analyst specialist to deliver business outcomes

Delivery of sophisticated global transformation; including programme management and data analytics

Successful planning, execution, and communication of transformation initiatives

Integrate with the wider BTC transition resources to ensure full knowledge transfer and seamless transition of activity to the BTC.

Network with cross-functional teams through the entire project life cycle, ensuring adherence to project management standard processes and sets a clear direction for change initiatives.

Lead the overall transformation portfolio including timelines, achievements, and resource requirements.

Effectively communicate project goals, progress, and outcomes to all customers; including senior governance boards.

This is a senior leadership role within BTC leadership team.

Manages teams working across different timezones.

Shift Timings: 9AM - 6PM IST

Supply Chain experience in manufacturing, planning and logistics environments.

Previous experience in setting up a BTC / capability hub crucial

Master's Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent professional qualification.

Professional project management qualification (e.g. PMP / Prince) preferable

Experience of working in a matrix structure

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes and capability will be significant to make this role a success.

You must have excellent collaborative skills, a solution-oriented demeanor and ability to effectively connect and influence senior customers to an aligned view



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



