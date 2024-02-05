Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Head of Analytics to lead the global bp pulse analytics discipline. There is no established formula, the industry is constantly changing and evolving at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.You’ll be responsible for leading the analytics team, delivering strategic insight to the global business through the various data sources available and to drive a competitive advantage for the business.



Lead the team of data analysts and data scientists to deliver strategic insight to the global business. Managing workload, capability and output.

Co-creating problem statements and hypotheses with stakeholders. Contribute to design and delivery of appropriate business performance and project planning processes. Ensure strategic partnerships in the bp pulse business and leadership team.

Leverage data to identify trends, risks and opportunities. Identifying and pursuing opportunities to improve, enhance results, outcome and increase efficiency.

Communicate outcomes of the work to the global business and push findings through to implementation. Working closely with the wider Analytics discipline across bp to ensure we apply best practice and enable development opportunities for the team.

Lead the development of the Analytics team. Developing analytical skills. Understanding of what data to answer which questions and implements new data sources.

Works in partnership with the data engineering team to deliver the right solutions for the team and the business.

Owns standardization and quality of reporting. Implementation of dashboards used by key stakeholders to make business critical decisions.

Informing decision making including strategic investments and resource allocation

Demonstrable experience leading analytics teams to deliver excellence, preferably in new industries

Ability to multi-task, efficiently manage workload, and prioritize effectively

Excellent attention to detail and sound business judgement

Relevant experience of reporting and/or presenting high quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines in complex operating environments

Strategic, lateral, and solutions-oriented thinker who can delve into the operational detail

Informing and advising decision-making from a data-driven perspective

Preference for proficiency in SQL, Power BI, and Python

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking



