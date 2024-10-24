Head of Analytics

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the role:

The US Convenience Data and Analytics Manager is a senior leadership role responsible directing a team of data analysts towards actionable insights. This role requires strong relationship building and has leadership responsibility of the data and analytics roles supporting our convenience brands (ampm and Thorntons) in the areas of the business including but not limited to Marketing, Operations, Category Management, Merchandising and Loyalty.

This role will drive the strategy of the US Convenience data and analytics team in line with the M&CA strategy through identification of use cases, investigative analysis to unlock value opportunities and clear communication of business performance and optimization tactics. This role is responsible for ensuring data accuracy and integrity, and for developing processes for data analysis and reporting.

This role requires a data innovator with the capability to deliver value by translating available datasets into use cases and maintains a strong data foundation.

This role requires the right mix of product innovation, analytical thinking, leadership skills, technical knowledge and extraordinary instincts.

What will you deliver:

Strategic Leadership through a deep understanding of business objectives and positive relationships with key customers.

Develop strategies for effective data and analysis reporting and build systems to transform raw data into actionable business insights.

Define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources.

Select, configure and implement analytics solutions.

Lead and manage a team of data analysts.

Be responsible for all analytics operations to identify discrepancies and ensure data integrity.

Identify, investigate and communicate opportunities based on data to drive value in the business.

Act as the technical liaison between business customers, data analysts and technology teams to ensure the right systems are stood up in service of the business needs.

Establish a data culture in the organization where accurate and clean data is a priority.

Management

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree; Masters or MBA encouraged

8 -10+ years of experience in crafting, implementing data products

Understanding of M&CA business and its unique data challenges

Guide in translating strategy into clear roadmap of business activities with related financial value

Strong influencing and team building skills

Knowledge of data attribution and measurement tools

Knowledge of cross-country data integration challenges

Knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of information assets

Effective consulting skills including communication and culture change

Outstanding project management skills with focus on delivery across markets

understanding of ad-tech/mar-tech ecosystem

You will work with:

Convenience retail data and analytics team - team leadership, prioritization of initiatives, establish roles and responsibilities; customer concern point for data issues / blocks

M&CA Data Analysts - knowledge sharing; prioritization and governance of shared resources

US Convenience leadership team - partner with leadership team to understand business strategy and how data and analytics team can support; communicate business performance and opportunities for value

Staff Data Manager (Technology) - identify and communicate use cases and resource needs; governance of business data initiatives

Finance - provide financial forecasting and tactics to improve performance as requested; support budget process as needed

PPM - provide business performance insights in areas of expertise, identifying and suggesting areas of improvement

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture is required, communicate these needs to the technology team (currently Dataworx)



