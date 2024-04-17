Head of Assurance and Audit

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Ensure bp’s control framework and policies are successfully implemented and complied with by the business and functions in country, supported by robust assurance and monitoring activities.

Implements and maintains effective monitoring and assurance processes to provide assurance over regulatory reporting and compliance.

Develops and maintains strong internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to partner with the business.

Provides independent assurance that financial control and accounting, risk management and fraud control policies for the South African business is consistent with Group standards to drive integrity and protect the financial and reputational value of the organisation.

Provides innovative solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, working with senior management to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Ensure relevant Control policies are operating effectively through high quality interface with business Finance, PPM and GBS (BSA, DOA, Accruals, Credit, CDD, UDA).

Education

University degree and accounting qualification (CA, CPA, etc.) or MBA, or studying towards these qualifications.



