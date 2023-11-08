This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

The Head of BI Policy and EMEA Investigations will be accountable for leading the global development of and conformance to all Business Integrity requirements, notably the Concerns Management and Business Integrity Investigations policy and accompanying procedure. Additionally, the role will lead investigation activity in the EMEA region, including leading two distinct investigations teams specializing in either 1) retail concerns investigations or 2) all other concern investigations in EMEA. The role will oversee investigation approaches for all concerns requiring investigation in EMEA, not only for those concerns investigated by business integrity but also those investigations requiring oversight that are conducted at a local business level.The role will utilize a strong foundation of knowledge in business integrity and BI policies and procedures to anticipate and conform to the diverse and evolving external requirements for conducting investigations across EMEA. This role will leverage strong relationships and engagement to support the range of businesses across bp’s retail and EMEA operations and will contribute to development of BI’s strategy and bp’s investigative capability.



Job Description:

What you will be doing:

Developing and maintaining all business integrity requirements and acting as the subject matter expert in their application across bp

Keeping pace with evolving external requirements with potential impact on business integrity processes and adapting internal requirements accordingly

Identifying points of connection between BI requirements and other E&C or risk management policies/processes and ensuring the appropriate integration exist within these areas

Ensuring adequate understanding of BI processes and requirements across bp and advocating for conformance to these areas as needed

Leading two investigations teams in a manner consistent with BP’s Leadership Expectations and bp’s Management of Concerns and Investigation Policy and associated procedure.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).

Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECLs”) and Ethics & Compliance Managers (“ECMs”) in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns and Investigations Policy.

Maintaining awareness of best practices and new developments and advising and recommending changes to BP BI strategy, policies or procedures.

Assisting in delivering investigative skills training and other business integrity related trainings.

What you will bring:

Demonstrated experience in significant investigation

Demonstrated experience of working with (developing, interpreting, and/or applying) internal policy or related requirements, to include legal requirements

Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege

Significant experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy

Significant experience in advancing the investigative process to include drafting investigation reports and conducting investigation interviews

Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice

Excellent active listening skills, communication and presentation skills

Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner

Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail

Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and close matters in a timely manner

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



