Job summary

The Head of Biofuels Growth ASPAC will lead the regional team and be accountable for delivery of the Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda. The successful candidate will be part of the Commercial Biofuels Growth Leadership Team and oversee the implementation of the regional strategy including organic projects, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment.

The focus of this role will be on originating, framing & leading across the production of advanced Biofuels with primary focus on advanced biofuels technology pathways (HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, Waste to Fuels & E-Fuels) and its integration into existing or future bp value chains.



The person in role will need to build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Trading and Shipping (T&S), Production & Operations (P&O), Innovation & Engineering (I&E), Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) and Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S) but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive as well as technology and financial partners. The job requires a people leader with strong commercial & negotiation skills, the ability to grasp complex technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally. The role will work closely with the bioenergy teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.





Key Accountabilities: