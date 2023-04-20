The Head of Biofuels Growth New Markets will lead an international regional team and be accountable for delivery of the Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda for New Markets with particular focus on South America. You will be part of the Commercial Biofuels Growth Leadership Team and oversee the implementation of the regional strategy including organic projects, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment. Your focus will be on originating, framing and managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels with primary focus on advanced biofuels technology pathways (HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, Waste to Fuels & E-Fuels) and its integration into existing or future bp value chains.
In your role, you will need to build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations, Innovation & Engineering, Strategy & Sustainability and Regions Corporate &Solutions but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive as well as technology and financial partners.
You will be a people leader with strong commercial & negotiation skills, the ability to grasp complex technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.
You will work closely with the bioenergy teams across Customer & Products and Trading & Shipping as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.
Role responsibilities:
