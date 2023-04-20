Job summary

The Head of Biofuels Growth New Markets will lead an international regional team and be accountable for delivery of the Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda for New Markets with particular focus on South America. You will be part of the Commercial Biofuels Growth Leadership Team and oversee the implementation of the regional strategy including organic projects, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment. Your focus will be on originating, framing and managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels with primary focus on advanced biofuels technology pathways (HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, Waste to Fuels & E-Fuels) and its integration into existing or future bp value chains.



In your role, you will need to build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations, Innovation & Engineering, Strategy & Sustainability and Regions Corporate &Solutions but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive as well as technology and financial partners.



You will be a people leader with strong commercial & negotiation skills, the ability to grasp complex technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.



You will work closely with the bioenergy teams across Customer & Products and Trading & Shipping as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.



Role responsibilities:



Lead and oversee the origination, business development and commercial project management of major Bioenergy projects around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties

Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors

Assure the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

Set strategic regional agenda in alignment with VP Biofuels Growth and Strategy Team

Lead regional interfaces with other parts of the organization

Lead the governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors

Anticipate and manage non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships, and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners

Lead the team, set priorities, performance contracts and development plans

Develop talent pipeline & staff the team as required

Leadership experience

Experience in managing major projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay focused

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Team player and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Experience within Bioenergy industry

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Technical & chemical process understanding is desirable

Understanding of project finance

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy

External networks in the energy & finance industry

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI

Degree or relevant professional qualification

Role criteria:

