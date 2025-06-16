Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Finance Group



The Head of Business Development (BD) will lead the company's corporate development efforts with a primary focus on identifying, evaluating, structuring, negotiating, and executing strategic acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and other business development opportunities within the onshore oil and gas sector. This role is critical in shaping the company's growth strategy, optimizing the asset portfolio, and ensuring long-term value creation.

The bpx Business Development team supports bp’s onshore US upstream businesses through the origination and negotiation of new business opportunities including farm-ins, farm-outs, asset trades and other portfolio management options. BD’s core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in evaluating assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value demonstrating bp’s competitive advantages. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close collaboration with the various functions within bp and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors.

This role is ideally based in Denver, but Houston would be considered.

Develop and refine the BD strategy in alignment with broader company goals.

Monitor market trends, regulatory developments, and competitive activity to identify strategic opportunities.

Source, evaluate, and prioritize potential acquisition and divestiture opportunities in the upstream onshore oil and gas sector.

Lead due diligence efforts including technical, financial, legal, environmental, and operational assessments.

Guide building of financial models and valuation analyses to assess deal economics and potential synergies.

Oversee end-to-end deal execution including term sheet negotiation, structuring, and contract finalization.

Coordinate internal and external partners including legal counsel, investment banks, consultants, and technical teams.

Present deal rationale and recommendations to executive leadership and the bpx Board of Directors.

Partner with operations, finance, People & Culture, and other teams to support successful post-merger integration and transition planning.

Continuously assess the company’s portfolio of assets and recommend optimization strategies, including divestitures or swaps.

Lead a small but high-performing BD team and external advisors.

Ensure BD activities align with all relevant legal, regulatory, and corporate governance requirements.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Engineering, or related field (MBA or CFA preferred).

Minimum 10 years of experience in BD, Corporate Development, investment banking, or strategy, with at least 5 years in the oil and gas industry.

Deep understanding of the U.S. onshore oil and gas market, including operational, financial, and regulatory considerations.

Proven track record of successfully sourcing and executing upstream transactions.

Strong financial analysis, valuation, and deal structuring skills.

Excellent negotiation, communication, and stakeholder management abilities.

Demonstrated negotiation skills and experience with typical BD contractual frameworks, risk management structures, governance frameworks, etc.

High level of integrity, discretion, and professionalism

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Collaborative leadership style with strong interpersonal skills

How much do we pay (Base)? $240,000 - $280,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

bpx is part of bp’s Production and Operations business group - the operational heart of bp, producing the hydrocarbon energy and products the world wants and needs – safely and efficiently. At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



