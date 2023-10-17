Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Head of Business Intelligence leads the program management, strategy, personnel, plans and budget, and BI’s intelligence collection activities and reporting, particularly for sophisticated project-work. The job holder will serve as the contact for internal customer engagement, relationship management, intelligence requirement development and BI advocacy across bp. The person will also develop commercial awareness and business savvy throughout the team, with a focus on proactive engagement and relationship development/management with bp’s deal-makers.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our ISC’s Business Intelligence (‘BI’) team and advance your career as a

Head of Business Intelligence

We are expecting applications with experience in Human Source intelligence collection.

BI team identifies risk, finds opportunity and increases value for bp through the delivery of actionable intelligence that supports deal teams and major commercial activity.

In this role You will:

Serve as a key member of the Leadership Team for the Vice President of Intelligence & International Advisory (I&IA) where the role will help grow and support the entire I&IA mission.

Manage, develop and mentor 3 direct reports and additional periodic contractors.

Need to keep extensive cross function and cross business engagement with senior leaders

Effectively handle a sizeable operating budget

Lead Business Intelligence team in the delivery of actionable strategic intelligence affecting major commercial decision-making globally. Develop the strategy to ensure that BI resources are used for the most impactful projects.

Provide dynamic collection, tailored analysis, and regular written reporting on a range of issues affecting major commercial activity (both risk and opportunity). This includes, but is not limited to, support of new market entry activity (customer mapping, reporting on commercial and political developments, identification of political, security, regulatory, and operational risk) and new commercial partner selection (reputational, ethical, financial, sanctions and political risk).

Develop tailored collection strategies for projects involving HUMINT and OSINT. Lead all aspects of intelligence projects from start to finish, applying each phase of the intelligence cycle to produce consistently professional intelligence products.

OSINT: Identify and exploit global sources of information including databases, local and foreign-language media and academic journals, internet sources and public records.

HUMINT: Lead the management and direction of BI’s diverse network of intelligence providers around the globe. Identify and vet new intelligence providers to support emerging strategic goals of the company.

Analysis/Reporting/Briefing: Regularly draft informative and succinct intelligence reports detailing BI’s collection findings and analysis. Present and brief intelligence findings to senior bp leadership and customers.

Partner engagement: Develop and own senior-level relationships with bp leadership and key partners across the globe. Responsible for understanding critical business priorities, anticipating needs, developing strategic intelligence requirements and delivering findings to an executive audience.

Key challenges:

Operating in an ambiguous environment and using judgment to provide effective recommendations to the business.

Communicating complicated issues in a concise and effective manner, understanding and accurately balancing risk against bp’s business imperatives.

Understanding the bp global, regional and local interests and activities to ensure focus and usefulness of BI products.

Understanding and effectively managing an internal political landscape to achieve the right outcome for the company.

Handling the problem of information overload and ‘noise’ by continuously improving analytic tools and techniques.

Discovering and communicating deeply buried information, especially in geographies where record creation and retention is inadequate.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree required; graduate degree desirable

Substantive experience running the intelligence cycle in a professional setting (establishing requirements, collecting raw intelligence, conducting analysis, briefing findings to consumers).

Substantive experience planning and driving human-source and open-source intelligence collection operations.

Strong ability to interact and communicate effectively with Executive management, business clients, colleagues and external parties.

An understanding and appreciation of working across different cultures.

Formal training in intelligence collection tradecraft and intelligence writing.

Experience in managing sophisticated projects and sizeable operating budgets.

Experience in briefing intelligence findings to senior costumers.

Understanding of the role intelligence plays in guiding strategic business decision-making.

Experience using open source tools to gather deeply-buried information.

Desirable criteria:

Formal certifications in intelligence collection, collection management, intelligence analysis, or other intelligence subject areas.

Knowledge of global/country politics and international affairs. Ability to apply a core set of research and analysis skills to an extremely diverse range of geographies and issues.

Understanding of global business environment, commercial transactions, low carbon and traditional energy systems.

Must possess strong research skills, as well as excellent written and oral communication skills. Sound judgment is required, as well as the ability to parse most relevant information from large volumes of data.

Foreign language, international work and travel, and advanced degrees a plus.

This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team. Strong interpersonal and communication skills, high level curiosity and focused attention to detail are key attributes required for success.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

