The Head of Business Intelligence leads the program management, strategy, personnel, plans and budget, and BI’s intelligence collection activities and reporting, particularly for sophisticated project-work. The job holder will serve as the contact for internal customer engagement, relationship management, intelligence requirement development and BI advocacy across bp. The person will also develop commercial awareness and business savvy throughout the team, with a focus on proactive engagement and relationship development/management with bp’s deal-makers.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our ISC’s Business Intelligence (‘BI’) team and advance your career as a
Head of Business Intelligence
We are expecting applications with experience in Human Source intelligence collection.
BI team identifies risk, finds opportunity and increases value for bp through the delivery of actionable intelligence that supports deal teams and major commercial activity.
This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team. Strong interpersonal and communication skills, high level curiosity and focused attention to detail are key attributes required for success.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.