Head of Business Solutions Development (Green Energy Solutions) -US

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.



The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.



The opportunity:



The role:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s solutions development activities, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will lead to develop, implement, and scale the capabilities in the spaces of new energy systems integration, energy management and electrification technologies, to the benefits of bp’s growth engine businesses across the world, in close collaboration with business collaborators, I&E digital authorities and other relevant teams.The Head of Solutions Development is a key, senior management role within the AES team and is responsible for the overall solution development to explore and implement the use cases through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialization and business development activities. The successful candidate is also responsible for driving growth and ensuring the successful delivery of projects, leading a team working closely with cross-functional teams and business collaborators. The role also serves to scale capabilities for the team to align with bp’s businesses entities’ and I&E’s growth strategies.

Accountabilities will include:

Lead the development of new and innovation solutions to be integrated in bp’s growth engine businesses.

Lead the team to develop and implement strategies to power the business growth and achieve agreed upon goals and objectives.

Lead the team to work closely with cross-functional teams and build and maintain strong relationship with key collaborators, including customers, suppliers, and internal teams, to ensure alignment and cooperation.

Development and design the cooperation model with potential partners and consulting partners.

Guide the team to collaborate with the relevant team to conduct market research and analysis to identify trends, challenges and make recommendations on how to respond to ensure that bp remains at the forefront of innovation and best practices.

Manage and develop a team of solution development professionals, providing coaching, mentoring and direction to ensure their ongoing professional growth.

Align with internal code of conduct and what we value.

Being a leadership role-model, focussing on people’s well-being and personal development



About you:

You will be qualified to a masters’ degree level in business management, economics or engineering, preferably with an MBA.

Have validated experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions to power global business growth, at least 5 years in a leadership role.

You will have the strong global people leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and lead cross-functional teams.

You will have excellent critical thinking, solution focused and commercially analytical approach to ensure project implementation in a complex organization environment.

You will have the ability to cope with the uncertainties both in operational and delivery phases.

You will have excellent communications and interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with collaborators at all levels.

Have strong business sense to the new technology development.

Have strong market and industry knowledge with a good understanding of current and future trends and advancements in the new energy world.

Independent, agile thinking and autonomic to mobilize the team to collaborate with multiple interfaces to enhance the benefits for bp.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.We encourage our employees to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) with belief believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation