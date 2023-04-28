Site traffic information and cookies

Head of Buying / UK Buying and Branded Offers

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147868BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Location Milton Keynes - We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance.

About the role / purpose :
Work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income

What you’ll be supporting:
• Delivery of annual Branded SGM growth targets to support strategy of doubling convenience SGM by 2030
• Develop and manage relationships with branded suppliers to optimise all aspects of commercial terms and margin including supplier income
• Determine product ranges across all branded categories to meet customer demand, based on data analytics, customer demand, and market trends
• Develop best-practice category plans (including seasonal ranging) for all branded categories, using data analytics and customer insights
• Play a key role in the development of new offers and new sources of value in country, i.e. Delivered Convenience, Franchising, and Sustainability
• Manage the selling of bp's ACI data to all suppliers to maximise income and ensure suppliers are using bp data to drive decision making
• Develop and maintain a clear pricing and promotions strategy to maximise sales and margin
• Develop strong working relationships with internal stakeholders, namely marketing, strategy, operations, assets, and PPM
• Manage/coach the country/cluster branded buying team (people, capabilities, and development plans)
• Country lead role for Trading - first point of contact and escalation for Trading activities in Optimise markets

Your experience:
• Degree level education preferred
• Significant experience working in a FMCG business essential
• In depth managerial experience with ability to coach and support buying teams
• Commercial experience in a trading environment essential
• Negotiation and third-party management experience essential
• Category management experience highly desirable
• Experienced Team Leader

Skills & Competencies
• Negotiation and Influencing
• Customer Focus
• Retail Business Acumen
• Price Management
• Supplier Selection and Monitoring
• Retail Category Sourcing and Buying
• Using Retail Financial Data
• Performance Insights

