Head of Buying / UK Buying and Branded Offers

Job summary

Location Milton Keynes - We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance.



About the role / purpose :

Work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income



What you’ll be supporting:

• Delivery of annual Branded SGM growth targets to support strategy of doubling convenience SGM by 2030

• Develop and manage relationships with branded suppliers to optimise all aspects of commercial terms and margin including supplier income

• Determine product ranges across all branded categories to meet customer demand, based on data analytics, customer demand, and market trends

• Develop best-practice category plans (including seasonal ranging) for all branded categories, using data analytics and customer insights

• Play a key role in the development of new offers and new sources of value in country, i.e. Delivered Convenience, Franchising, and Sustainability

• Manage the selling of bp's ACI data to all suppliers to maximise income and ensure suppliers are using bp data to drive decision making

• Develop and maintain a clear pricing and promotions strategy to maximise sales and margin

• Develop strong working relationships with internal stakeholders, namely marketing, strategy, operations, assets, and PPM

• Manage/coach the country/cluster branded buying team (people, capabilities, and development plans)

• Country lead role for Trading - first point of contact and escalation for Trading activities in Optimise markets



Your experience:

• Degree level education preferred

• Significant experience working in a FMCG business essential

• In depth managerial experience with ability to coach and support buying teams

• Commercial experience in a trading environment essential

• Negotiation and third-party management experience essential

• Category management experience highly desirable

• Experienced Team Leader



Skills & Competencies

• Negotiation and Influencing

• Customer Focus

• Retail Business Acumen

• Price Management

• Supplier Selection and Monitoring

• Retail Category Sourcing and Buying

• Using Retail Financial Data

• Performance Insights

