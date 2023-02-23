Head of CRM - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact!



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a CRM Lead who will be responsible for the planning & execution of CRM in market(s). Aligning to global strategy, you’ll drive technology and data requirements and execute CRM engagements across the full customer journey. There is no established formula, customers are changing their demands at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.



You’ll be responsible for defining what best-in-class looks like for EV charging CRM. With practical knowledge of Salesforce, you’ll be confident planning out broadcast communication as well as using marketing automation. You’ll be building up a programme from scratch, with a real passion for test and learning – nothing is for certain in this nascent industry. You’ll be customer-obsessed, focused on doing what’s right for them and ensuring relevance to win long-term, not just short-term.



Partnering with the wider support teams, you’ll ensure the right data set-up to win long-term, leveraging the considerable scale of BP’s existing customer base with new EV customers.

Responsibilities:

Accountable for defining our core CRM strategy for bp pulse

Lead CRM planning and execution for the assigned market(s) across channels and driving customer retention across the lifecycle

Management of a small team of CRM and Email specialists

Accountable for the number of active customers and CRM engagement rate

Lead the development of a targeting approach for all segments and lifecycle stages, to drive the right message to the right customer at the right time via the right channel

Plan, create and execute communications across CRM channels, in conjunction with wider marcomms activity and content strategy, briefing creative resources to deliver highly relevant content across segments

Planning: campaign calendar, forecasting, air traffic control management

Explore future capabilities and gather requirements to drive future automation, platform and data roadmaps

Identifying the right level of data to allow for hyper-personalisation of communications/touchpoints to encourage certain customer behaviours

Own consent for pulse, acting as the guardian for clear, robust permissions gathering and maintenance for both the business and customer

Develop measurement and optimisation capabilities, seeking to expand opportunities for direct customer engagements across their full journey

Partner with the MarComms team to ensure relevant content flow for CRM

Partner with wider stakeholders within BP as pulse showcases new ways of working and reaching customers.

Supporting the development of a broad customer experience working hand in hand with a global loyalty team

Demonstrable experience in similar CRM roles

Extensive experience planning, creating and deploying CRM communications that drive retention and engagement

Competent in working with wider marketing teams to ensure an omnichannel targeting approach for the customer with a clear view of how channels such as paid & onsite marketing can complement CRM

Experience working with data across multiple platforms and developing segmentation

Knowledge of data privacy and handling and managing consent

Experience with CRM and data platforms

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Experience setting up test & learn frameworks

Relevant experience in delivering high-quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams

Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!