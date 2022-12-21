Head of Commercial Engineering - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Commercial Engineering to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team and be based in London or Madrid.



The Head of Commercial Engineering will be responsible for building and managing a team to provide deployed engineering and technical support to a global portfolio of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



This will include managing delivery of PV module, turbine, electrical, civil, transportation, installation and O&M work packages through the feasibility to pre-construction phases, ensuring handover to the construction team and providing ongoing technical support technical support as required during construction and operations.



The Head of Commercial Engineering will be responsible for ensuring all project engineering and technical work is carried out to a high standard across all technical packages and aligns with the standards, requirements and best practices from industry and / or defined by the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of project engineers and technical project managers to deliver design, engineering and technical support as part of individual project teams.

Be responsible for development and delivery of all project specific technical deliverables and ensuring these are delivered in line with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Manage the delivery of and interfaces between all technical project work packages.

Work closely with the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure appropriate technical rigor and expertise is deployed in every project.

Own the project CAPEX and OPEX estimates from Feasibility through to Pre-Construction and ensure these are refreshed as the project design develops with input from the Technical Centre of Excellence.

Drive competitive execution through project LCOE reduction, value engineering and applying technical innovations.

Manage day to day project relationships with external consultants, equipment manufacturers and EPC contractors from a technical perspective including participating in the negotiation of contracts for project specific requirements as appropriate.

Identify and lead the mitigation of technical risks for individual projects, contribute to wider portfolio risk identification and mitigation.

Support the Technical Centre of Excellence in the development and implementation appropriate technical policies, procedures, tools and best practices.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered throughout the design and engineering process.

Essential Experience:

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams.

A collaborative leader and technical expert with a minimum 15 years experience in managing the development of energy and infrastructure projects from a technical perspective with 10 years direct experience, demonstrable capability and a track record in utility scale onshore wind and solar.

Direct experience of building and developing technical project delivery teams is a plus.

A breadth of technical knowledge with the ability to lead teams across a variety of disciplines plus an excellent appreciation of how design and engineering can be used effectively to drive maximum project value.

Excellent knowledge of quality management processes and technical factors that affect quality in onshore renewables projects.

Excellent knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead with and without line management authority.

Ability to lead and develop strong relationships with key external project stakeholders e.g. consultants, equipment manufacturers, EPC contractors etc.

An understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to technology, engineering, construction and operations and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills, additional languages a benefit.

Education & Desirable Experience: