Head of Commercial Engineering - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of Commercial Engineering to join the Onshore Wind & Solar team and be based in London or Madrid.
The Head of Commercial Engineering will be responsible for building and managing a team to provide deployed engineering and technical support to a global portfolio of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
This will include managing delivery of PV module, turbine, electrical, civil, transportation, installation and O&M work packages through the feasibility to pre-construction phases, ensuring handover to the construction team and providing ongoing technical support technical support as required during construction and operations.
The Head of Commercial Engineering will be responsible for ensuring all project engineering and technical work is carried out to a high standard across all technical packages and aligns with the standards, requirements and best practices from industry and / or defined by the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence.
Key Accountabilities: