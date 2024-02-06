This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to explore and develop new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

Operating in a high growth and highly dynamic market we know how important it is for our business to match that pace of change but with the rigour and commercial control that underpins rapid scaling and accurate business performance, the Head of Commercial role is critical that.

In this role we are seeking an individual that can bring commercial & customer led thinking, can drive clarity and control but in a flexible and light touch way, a structured thinker with a great IQ & EQ balance who can effectively bring teams together to deliver at pace for our customers and our business.

This is an initial 12 month Fixed Term Contract to start as soon as possible.

Internally this role is called: Head of Network Commercial

Key Responsibilities:

​Accountable for the commercial performance of the UK pulse network, balancing customer, market, trading and commercial levers to build preferential propositions and position in the highly competitive Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market.

Accountable for the UK portfolio of EV chargers / sites; from launch through to in life success

Accountable for understanding site by site, charger by charger and partner by partner level performance and then defining and delivering any trading interventions to stimulate performance & growth

Accountable for Host Management [land owners]; owns all host relationships with the intention to grow or optimise and bring demand to the network

Responsible for creating, building and leveraging a cross functional virtual team which enables network optimisation

Line management responsibilities, with remit to scale the team as required through creation of business cases to secure incremental spend/budget

Build accurate forecasts and achieve the account(s) targets: turnover, market share, profit. Report weekly on performance vs prior year and targets, translating financial metrics into consumer behaviours.

Key Skills

Strong leader with trading, commercial, propositions or offers management experience – or similar commercial & customer orientated position

Experience of leading and improving customer journeys to maximise margin / conversion

Experience growing profitable business with partners, ideally in an Telco, FMCG or other B2B, B2B2C environment.

Strong commercial acumen & deep consumer centricity; experience connecting data to behaviour. Excellent analytical skills to drive insight from data.

Good communication and presentation skills, can translate performance to compelling leadership narratives.

Experience of working with key/strategic accounts, how to manage and grow them and how to identify the right partners

Strong confidence and leadership and team management

Comfortable challenging all levels of the organisation to ensure on time, on cost an on specification delivery of requirements/propositions/campaigns

Ability to perform in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

Proven success managing and delivering complex, cross-funtional projects / programmes



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

