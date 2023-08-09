Head of Communications & External Affairs, North Sea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role manages the delivery of communications and external affairs for the North Sea oil and gas business with overall accountability for all external communications and stakeholder engagement. The post-holder protects and enhances bp’s reputation and business performance by maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, devising and delivering effective advocacy plans to shape and protect policies that are important to the business and by building and assuring crisis communications capability. A member of the North Sea business leadership team, the head of C&EA is responsible for building and maintaining the reputation of the business working with UK C&EA colleagues in government relations, regulatory affairs, social performance and internal communications to help deliver the North Sea business strategy.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Work directly with the North Sea Senior Vice President and leadership team to develop integrated C&EA plans that protect and enhance bp’s reputation and actively lead non-technical issues and opportunities affecting our North Sea oil and gas business.

Define, build and lead strong relationships with key partners including media, elected representatives, regulators, policy makers, business partners and employees. Represents bp North Sea and / or leads bp participation in relevant trade associations and industry fora.

Lead proactive and reactive media engagement relating to the North Sea business, developing media plans, collaborating with UK press office and UK campaign team to lead enquiries and promote stories that enhance our reputation and support business objectives.

Ensure crisis communications capability is built and maintained and crisis response procedures for the North Sea business are fully defined, understood and regularly tested.

Works with UK internal communications colleagues, the global production and operations comms team to build and maintain a motivated and engaged workforce, that understand and actively support bp’s corporate ambition, the resilient hydrocarbons strategy and the North Sea vision.

Helps shape and support the UK-wide conferences and events programme that includes North Sea oil and gas messaging and provides coaching and support to leaders for public appearances.

Leads the P&O North Sea C&EA team, ensuring capability is developed, and ensuring all activities are aligned with C&EA policies and procedures.

Leads the delivery of communications and external affairs support to the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project – a Joint Venture between bp and Aberdeen City Council – working closely with the Scotland Social Performance Manager responsible for delivering the community benefits emanating from the project.

Maintains awareness of broader energy policy, political and customer issues and engagements in Scotland and provides advice and expertise as required to colleagues who support the transition growth engines’ interests in Scotland.

Experience and expertise



Strong understanding of the upstream oil and gas business and landscape

Experience of devising and delivering reputation strategies to handle a diverse range of non-technical risk issues and interests in a high-profile business and across major projects

Strong crisis management and media experience, comfortable dealing with journalists and the media

Good knowledge of UK oil and gas regulatory regime and relevant Scottish and UK government policy and actors

Awareness of workforce engagement, industrial relations issues and internal communications

Experience of leading / coaching a team and a demonstrable passion for developing and cultivating C&EA talent

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

