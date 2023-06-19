Head of Communications & External Affairs, UK Offshore Wind

*This is a hybrid role worked 2 days per week from home and 3 days per week in the office, which will be split between our Sunbury and London locations* At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy, which has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy. We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition in the UK, US, EU and Asia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.
As part of the UK C&EA team, work with bp’s offshore wind business (including JV partners) to build political, regulatory and societal support. This role anticipates non-technical risks of business activities for bp offshore wind in the UK (political, regulatory, community and reputational), and develops best practice plans to mitigate.
