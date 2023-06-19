Head of Communications & External Affairs, UK Offshore Wind

Job summary

*This is a hybrid role worked 2 days per week from home and 3 days per week in the office, which will be split between our Sunbury and London locations* At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy, which has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy. We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition in the UK, US, EU and Asia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As part of the UK C&EA team, work with bp’s offshore wind business (including JV partners) to build political, regulatory and societal support. This role anticipates non-technical risks of business activities for bp offshore wind in the UK (political, regulatory, community and reputational), and develops best practice plans to mitigate.

What you will deliver:

Act as the external interface for the offshore wind business in the UK (outside of the statutory consultation areas).

for the offshore wind business in the UK (outside of the statutory consultation areas). Determine non-technical risks (inc legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social), and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

(inc legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social), and develop appropriate mitigations to support. Ensure alignment between UK Offshore Wind and the UK C&EA business plans.

Deliver the UK social investment & sponsorship plans for offshore wind (aligned with the overall bp UK C&EA plan)

plans for offshore wind (aligned with the overall bp UK C&EA plan) Provide strategic counsel to the project leader(s)

to the project leader(s) Develop engagement plans for the review by commercial partners , in accordance with the shareholder agreement.

, in accordance with the shareholder agreement. Gathering intelligence and feedback from stakeholders to identify emerging issues, risks and opportunities, supported by data and key metrics.

from stakeholders to identify emerging issues, risks and opportunities, supported by data and key metrics. Identify, define & lead communications and stakeholder engagement strategy including:

including: Communities

Government officials (in close coordination with Government Affairs)

Political stakeholders

What you will require:

Significant experience within government affairs, regulatory affairs and communications with a very strong preference for experience in offshore wind.

Broad reputation management and communications experience in a dynamic, high profile organisation or industry.

Confident engaging senior stakeholders and advising business leaders, analysing business trends and the external landscape. Able to develop and deliver sophisticated campaigns that produce measurable results.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills and an ability to convey complex information in smart, creative formats to effect real change.

Proactive, curious and courageous, you will be willing to experiment, learn and continuously adapt.

Able to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and act as a coach and role model to colleagues around you to inspire them to perform at their best.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.