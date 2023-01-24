Head of Communications & External Affairs - Mexico

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

Reporting to the Communications & External Affairs' Senior Vice President Americas, this role manages all communications and external affairs (C&EA) efforts including corporate communications, social responsibility, third party advocacy, and government & political affairs for all bp business activity in Mexico.



Key accountabilities:

Build and lead integrated communications and advocacy plan anticipating trends and fostering a favorable external environment that supports bp's reputation, purpose, ambition, and businesses now and in the future.

Lead engagement with employees and society campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies.

Manage all communications, government and political affairs, social performance, and regulatory advocacy activity.

Set strategic direction for the Mexico C&EA team supporting and working closely with the head of country and C&EA SVP Americas. Delivering regional agendas bringing value for bp businesses through effective engagement and strong relationships with government officials, key political contacts, media, and trade associations.

Identify, analyze, and manage the policy and regulatory landscape. Read, understand, and interpret complex legislative and regulatory information.

Build capability across all areas of C&EA including crisis management and ensure development plans are in place for team members.

Measure the effectiveness of C&EA activities, drive continuous improvement, and stablish best practices.

Active member of country leadership team and C&EA Americas leadership team.

Bachelor's degree in communications, political science or another relevant field required.

10 years of demonstrated expertise on issues and stakeholder's management, external engagement and successful communication and advocacy campaigns.

Demonstrate business sense, be strict, creative, and ambitious to execute external and internal campaigns.

Be prepared for and lead crisis communication responses during an emergency incident or company crisis.

Strategic and committed to results, navigating well among local and global leadership and diverse internal partners.

Track record of excellent relationships and network with industry regulators, government, and trade associations.

Strong communications skills, with ability to translate complex regulatory issues into understandable terms for a variety of audiences.

Proven track-record designing and delivering critical communications plans in support of business outcomes.

Excellent oral and written communications and influence skills in Spanish and English.

