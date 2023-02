Job summary

Technology and digital are key to unlocking many of the challenges the energy transition faces. Within bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is the driving force behind that – the convergence of ~3000 science, engineering, and digital experts, comprising eight sub-entities.



The Head of Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) for I&E partners with the Executive Vice President (EVP), I&E and their leadership team in support of the entity’s strategic priorities, principally on three fronts:

External representation, including participation in central C&EA campaigns

Group-wide programmes and initiatives across bp as a whole

Pan-entity communications and engagement within I&E

I&E has a large footprint, both in terms of its geographical reach, and range of expertise. As a small C&EA team, amongst a wide array of passionate enthusiasts, the postholder must be adept at working to priorities and deploying resources to derive the most value.

Key Accountabilities:

Define and deliver a strategic communications framework, providing representation and cohesion across I&E’s sub-entities

Directly oversee EVP communications, including external speaking/events, social media, video production, broadcast, and related materials

Support ongoing transformation of digital teams, spearheading new ethos, operating model, and fundamental changes to ways of working

Identify and contribute to group C&EA campaigns i.e. sustainability, strategy understanding, Who we Are framework etc.

Serve as first point of central contact in escalation of cyber incident or major systems outage, liaising with digital security and C&EA crisis response colleagues

Provide counsel and guidance to leadership team and SVP members, building understanding of effective communications

Experience & Expertise: