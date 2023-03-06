Head of Construction Services, Offshore Wind

Our offshore wind business are searching for a Head of Construction Services to join to the team to lead delivery for all construction work across the highly complex low carbon projects. This strategic role will provide technical leadership for our offshore wind construction teams and help to drive high standards of safety and integrity across the team supporting our offshore wind projects.
In this role, you will be responsible for establishing and leading construction services and capabilities for the offshore wind division globally, defining and implementing best practice for all offshore wind construction services activity and delivering key project management and delivery leadership in line with sector and company standards. Safety is key and this role will be pivotal in maintaining and exemplifying those standards.