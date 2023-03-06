Head of Construction Services, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Our offshore wind business are searching for a Head of Construction Services to join to the team to lead delivery for all construction work across the highly complex low carbon projects. This strategic role will provide technical leadership for our offshore wind construction teams and help to drive high standards of safety and integrity across the team supporting our offshore wind projects.



In this role, you will be responsible for establishing and leading construction services and capabilities for the offshore wind division globally, defining and implementing best practice for all offshore wind construction services activity and delivering key project management and delivery leadership in line with sector and company standards. Safety is key and this role will be pivotal in maintaining and exemplifying those standards.

Key Accountabilities:

Establish and lead global construction competence centre with pool of specialised resources such as site managers, commissioning specialists, installation managers, client reps and installation specialists.

Lead team managing day-to-day construction site activities; incl. warehouses & track inventory for components storage, Supervise onshore pre-assembly & component testing.

Develop site construction guidelines/best practices/” plug-in site set-up”.

Set commissioning requirements in line with internal and external standards.

Develop standard business processes for construction to achieve OFW quality, policies and objectives.

Deliver timely and in compliance with requirements commissioning of assets incl. individual components for COD.

Plan construction services activities for the projects for on time and on budget delivery.

Build construction plan and provide input on budget implications to feed into the project business case.

Coordinate commercial package interfaces/contract interfaces/ and installation interfaces (incl. logistics throughout construction phase.

Monitor and challenge project costs pre-FID and during construction to ensure delivery within set budgets.

Monitor and track progress against the project’s schedule and identify potential delays.

Key Requirements:

Full understanding of offshore wind value chain.

Dedicated Offshore wind construction experience and proven track record in delivering projects successfully, to time and budget, despite challenging conditions.

Complex project management experience.

HSE mentality.

Success driven personality, dedicated to deliver projects successfully.

Strong technical and commercial acumen.

If successful: